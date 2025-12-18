Utah senior Dallen Bentley accepts East-West Shrine Bowl invite

Dallen Bentley accepted an invite to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday, granting the Utah tight end a chance to showcase his skillset in front of NFL scouts while taking part in college football's longest-running all-star game.

Bentley became the second Utes players to be named to the 2026 roster, joining teammate and standout linebacker Lander Barton. The two will have opportunities to put their talents on display with several NFL evaluators watching from Frisco, Texas, where the 101st rendition of the East-West Shrine game will be played inside the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters — the Ford Center at The Star — on Jan. 27.

In the days leading up to that, the NFL hopefuls looking to boost their respective draft profiles will go through practices and interviews with the media starting Jan. 22 and running through Jan. 26. During that time, they'll be divided up into two teams supplied by NFL coaching staffs (any assistant coaches whose teams do not play in the NFL playoffs are eligible to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl).

The event, which will be televised on NFL Network, has featured some of the sport's most iconic figures, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, Gale Sayers, Don Shula, Dick Vermeil and Paul “Bear” Bryant. On average, more than 300 participants earn spots on NFL rosters each year.

Jonah Elliss (2024), Mohamoud Diabate (2023) and Nephi Sewell (2022) are a few recent examples of Utah players making the most of their East-West Shrine Bowl opportunities before earning spots on NFL rosters.

Bentley will look to join that group following a breakout season with the Utes in 2025, in which he earned All-Big 12 third team honors with 42 receptions for 514 yards and five touchdowns, finishing second on the team in catches and receiving yards behind wide receiver Ryan Davis and No. 11 among all tight ends nationally in receptions and receiving yards. He was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award back in November.

Bentley, who transferred to Utah from Snow College prior to the 2023 season, began his unconventional route to college football after snapping his tibia and fibula in high school, directing him toward a mission trip with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Colorado.

Upon returning home, Bentley walked on at Snow College and in 2022, earned NJCAA All-America second-team honors with 8 receptions for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. He transferred to Utah ahead of the 2023 campaign, serving in a special teams-orientated role before suffering an injury.

Bentley transitioned to tight end in 2024, but was used sparingly behind Brant Kuithe. A path to TE1 opened for Bentley heading into the 2025, and he didn't look back after claiming the starting job.

