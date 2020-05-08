FB: Pac-12 Media Day is going virtual

The annual Pac-12 media day is going to look a lot different than it has in years past. First reported by the Stadium’s Brett McMurphy and confirmed by a spokesperson, the Pac-12 media day is going virtual.

Originally scheduled to be held July 29 at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles, a conference spokesperson confirmed that the media day is officially going virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pac-12 is now the second Power-5 conference to make the move to virtual, joining the Big-12, who decided on May 6, in doing so. The Pac-12 is the seventh conference to make the move as all five conferences from the Group of 5 have already made the decision.

While the details and format are still to be determined, the conference spokesperson did confirm that the virtual event will be taking place sometime "around" the originally scheduled date.

Typically, the Pac-12 media day turns into a nationwide event with journalists, photographers and fans alike from through the country all in attendance. The media day features each Pac-12 coach on the main stage fielding a myriad questions for anywhere from 30-45 minutes. Each coach is also accompanied by two players, who are seated at separate podiums from the coach, and respond to questions asked as well.

With the media day going virtual, the Pac-12 announced on Thursday that it would be hosting a series of media-only webinars featuring the league's 12 coaches over a four-day period.

Set to begin on Monday, May 11, the Pac-12 Networks’ Yogi Roth will serve as the host and speak with the coaches during the first 15 minutes, followed by questions from the media over the final 15 minutes. There will be different themes for the days, with each of the three coaches who are paired together will answer questions about.

Monday, May 11

Coaches: David Shaw, Stanford; Clay Helton, USC; Nick Rolovich, Washington State

Theme: Rule changes, discussion on other national issues (NIL, one-time transfer, etc.).

Tuesday, May 12

Coaches: Karl Dorrell, Colorado; Kyle Whittingham, Utah; Jimmy Lake, Washington

Theme: Approach to replacing key components from last year’s squad, especially at QB.

Wednesday, May 13

Coaches: Herm Edwards, Arizona State; Jonathon Smith, Oregon State; Chip Kelly, UCLA

Theme: Motivating your student-athletes during the pandemic.

Thursday, May 14

Coaches: Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Justin Wilcox, Cal; Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Theme: How do you prepare for a season that is in doubt? Developing a two-deep with no spring ball.