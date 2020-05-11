AllUtes
FB: Utah commit Peter Costelli is ready to play

Ryan Kostecka

When Peter Costelli committed to the University of Utah on April 11, it signified a big day for the Utes. 

One of the top recruits on the West Coast, particularly at the quarterback position, Costelli really began to turn heads and assert himself as a top recruit during an Elite 11 Regional camp in Los Angeles in March.

According to multiple reports by SI All-American and 247sports, Costelli wasn't the sharpest to begin the camp but as the week went on, he began to emerge as one of the best prospects there. As he began to settle in and get more comfortable, it allowed him to showcase his ability to throw the ball with fire and show his fluidity athleticism.

"Costelli really came on strong towards the latter half of the camp and looked as good as we have seen him look in person," said Greg Biggins, 247sports analyst in his recap of Costelli's commitment to Utah. "If we were to rank the quarterbacks based on performance, he would have been among our top five for the day."

With Costelli taking care of the arm strength, anticipation and accuracy portion of the position during the camp, there left little doubt as to how good he could be in college, particularly once he gains more in-game experience.

His athleticism is off the charts, as he ran anchor for his school's 4x100-meter time, which was completed in 42.29 seconds, the second fastest time in the state. He also has a personal best of 10.82 in the 100-meter, but left more to be desired after his track and field season was canceled this season due to COVID-19.

In his talk with SI.com's Ryan Kostecka, Costelli reiterated his commitment to the Utes and how he's preparing for not only his senior season, but for when he arrives on campus. 

He believes that Utah already has the defense, the running backs and the offensive line to be special, so he's hoping he can be the next piece of the puzzle. 

But when it comes to other recruits, Costelli isn't out there preaching the good graces of Utah. Instead, he's talking to the players who have shown an interest in the Utes and just letting them know what he found special in Utah.

In the end though, Costelli is a fast rising prospect on the West Coast and could emerge as one of the top QB recruits in the country — and could signify a huge chance in Utah's future with the big-time signing.

