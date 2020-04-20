FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu in the NFL

When Leki Fotu hears his name called in the NFL Draft, it will signify the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Interestingly enough, it'll also signify the end of one sport in his life and the continuation of another.

Growing up, Fotu never dominated at football as he does now. In fact, football wasn't really on his mind — rather it was all about rugby for the now 6'5'', 335 pound defensive lineman.

Fotu was so talented at the sport that he actually played with the U.S. National rugby team and even trained professionally in Europe. But he soon put that away and decided to step on a football field, where he played organized for the first time in his life as a senior at Herriman High School.

He then went to the University of Utah, where coaches elected move him inside once he was able to gain some weight. They saw how athletic he was, and how he carried his weight, believing that he could turn into an ultra-athletic defensive tackle.

“Not only is he a run stopper but he’s got the athleticism to be a solid pass rusher for you,” said Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. “He’s played rugby at a high level, which has allowed him to move and work on that athleticism.”

They weren't wrong.

After two years described as learning experiences, Fotu began to put things together and NFL teams started to notice. After returning for his senior season, he really began to drive up draft boards, something that wasn't shocking to head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“Leki Fotu is a force inside. He’s immovable. He’s a big, strong kid — light on his feet,” Whittingham said. “He’s as good of a run stuffer as we’ve ever had here at Utah and on top of that he’s extremely bright as well.”

According to mock drafts, Fotu is expected to be taken somewhere in the third or fourth round. Whoever takes Fotu understands that they're getting someone, who at his level of inexperience, projects to be a good backup right now.

More than likely though, they'll be betting on Fotu to become more polished and refined in his technique to thrive and eventually become a starter in a two to three years down the road.