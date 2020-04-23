FB Video: Handful of Utes hopeful to hear their names called

The day has finally arrived. After over a month without sports of any kind, some sort of normalcy returns tonight when the NFL draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EST with the first round on ABC and the ESPN Networks.

It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

During that time, there are 10 Utes who are hopeful of hearing their respective names called, with seven of them coming from the defensive side of the ball.

Here's a quick breakdown of the potential Utes to be drafted and where...

*Jaylon Johnson, Cornerback — First Round

After a junior season that saw him earn first-team all-Pac-12 and second-team AP All-American honors, it's wonder that the more NFL GM's and scouts watch of Johnson's game film, the more they fall in love with him.

According to one mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto predicts Johnson to go No. 17 overall to Dallas. He had this to say about Johnson...

"Dallas has a gaping hole in its secondary where Byron Jones used to play. Johnson should be a starter from Week 1."

*Bradlee Anae, Defensive End — Third Round

He has the size, hands and strength to play standing up or with a hand down in the ground, but his best chance of becoming a high-level starter will probably be as a rush linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Anae is good in many facets of the game but he doesn't necessarily star in any of them. Everything you'd ask a man of his position to do, he has done it successfully in college although not always at a consistent level — so developing that consistency will be vital for his success.

*Terrell Burgess, Safety — Third Round

A talented athlete after running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash with 20 reps in the bench press, 33.5-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump, Brugess shows the sort of explosiveness coveted for a safety who can also play down in the nickel.

He began his career as a cornerback, which ironically enough is why he's being coveted as a versatile prospect. His ability to drop down and play the nickel position against tight ends and slot receivers while also being a whiz in the film room from a preparation standpoint is largely why Burgess has a bright future ahead of him.

*Zack Moss, Running Back — Third/Fourth Round

Moss is a physical runner, who also shows patience, vision and balance that will allow him to thrive in gap-based schemes on offense. He absorbs contact very well, absolutely run throughs would-be arm tackles and has a devastating spin move that shucks tacklers off him.

But with that punishing running style that was so successful has given cause for concern for NFL evaluators, especially given his injury history. That what makes Moss a tricky candidate to assess because he has the skills to start — which I think he will become within 2-3 years. But the durability concerns also make it questionable as to of he'll be able to make it to that second contract.

*Julian Blackmon, Safety — Third/Fourth Round

Keys to Blackmon's success in the NFL will undoubtedly be where he finds a home and what system he goes into. He projects as a developmental starter who will see immediate action as a backup in a defense that uses split-safety coverage. His background as a cornerback will allow him to stay on the field at all times, although he's best suited as a run-supporting, solid-tackling strong safety.

But whoever takes Blackmon must be aware that there will be some growing pains — he's only played safety for one season so he's still learning the nuances of the position. But the healthier he gets and the more experience he receives, there's no reason to believe that Blackmon won't thrive in the league for years to come.

*Leki Fotu, Defensive Tackle — Fourth/Fifth Round

Whichever team takes Fotu isn't taking him for the player he is right now, they'll be selecting him for the player he potentially could be, which could very well be the steal of the draft when we look back 10-15 years from now.

Prior to football, Fotu was nothing short of a rugby star as he played with the U.S. National team and trained professionally in Europe for a little bit. But then he became all about football and has never been the same since.

*Francis Bernard, Linebacker — Sixth/Seventh Round

Active inside linebacker with good recognition and initial quickness, but lacking the discipline and take-on skills to play at a consistent level as a pro. Immaturity and bad decision-making derailed him early in his career, but he's been a good teammate and productive player since sitting out the 2017 season.

It's easy to love the motor, but the inconsistent open-field tackling combined with proclivity for running himself out of position might force him to shine on special teams if he wants to compete for a back-end roster spot.



*Tyler Huntley, Quarterback — Seventh Round/Undrafted

Huntley blends deep accuracy with the ability to hit rhythm throws, navigate the pocket while keeping his eyes down the field, keeping the football out of harm's way and showcasing an exciting dual-threat component to win as a runner while extending plays.

Huntley’s modest throwing power, accuracy and frame push him down the board but in many ways, his skill set mirrors the trends of the NFL. Huntley deserves more attention, buzz and to get a real shot to be a developmental quarterback that can make some noise in the league, if he gets that chance — Joe Marino wrote in his article.

Other potential Utes to be drafted are defensive lineman John Penisini (Sixth/Seventh Round) and wide receiver Demari Simpkins (Seventh Round/Undrafted).