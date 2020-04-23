FB Video: NFL Draft Position Rankings — Running Back

A year ago during his junior season, former Utah running back Zack Moss was having a dominating season.

Through nine games, Moss was on an absolute tear by averaging 121.8 rushing yards per game and 11 touchdowns on the season. That average would've placed Moss sixth in the nation that year for rushing yards per game.

He was on a particular tear in his final six games, all against Pac-12 competition, by averaging 134.8 rushing yards per game and eight touchdowns — which would've made him fourth in the nation.

Those numbers, combined with his all-around skillset, Moss surely would've gotten looks at being one of the top running backs taken. Josh Jacobs went in the first round to Oakland at No. 24 before Miles Sanders was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 53

It's hard to imagine that Moss wouldn't have been taken somewhere in between — but unfortunately things don't always go as planned.

A knee injury that required surgery ended his 2018 season early and forced Moss to return to Utah, where he set 6 school records, including career rushing yards (4,167), career rushing touchdowns (38) and career total touchdowns (41). He's also tied two school records, including season rushing touchdowns (15).

But as the NFL draft approaches, only one running back, Georgia's De'Andre Swift is widely regarded as a first round pick with Wisconsin's Jonathon Taylor right behind him in positional rankings.

It is believed that once Taylor comes off the board, there could very well be a run on running backs in the third and fourth rounds, including Moss. While Swift is the top running back in the draft, Moss, LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins could easily end up being the best running back 5 years from now.

According to SI Rankings, following Swift (1) and Taylor (2) are:

3.) J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

4.) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

5.) Cam Akers, Florida State

6.) Zack Moss, Utah

7.) Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

8.) Anthony McFarland, Maryland

9.) Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

10.) Lamical Perine, Florida