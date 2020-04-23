AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Rankings — Running Back

Ryan Kostecka

A year ago during his junior season, former Utah running back Zack Moss was having a dominating season.

Through nine games, Moss was on an absolute tear by averaging 121.8 rushing yards per game and 11 touchdowns on the season. That average would've placed Moss sixth in the nation that year for rushing yards per game.

He was on a particular tear in his final six games, all against Pac-12 competition, by averaging 134.8 rushing yards per game and eight touchdowns — which would've made him fourth in the nation.

Those numbers, combined with his all-around skillset, Moss surely would've gotten looks at being one of the top running backs taken. Josh Jacobs went in the first round to Oakland at No. 24 before Miles Sanders was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 53

It's hard to imagine that Moss wouldn't have been taken somewhere in between — but unfortunately things don't always go as planned. 

A knee injury that required surgery ended his 2018 season early and forced Moss to return to Utah, where he set 6 school records, including career rushing yards (4,167), career rushing touchdowns (38) and career total touchdowns (41). He's also tied two school records, including season rushing touchdowns (15).

But as the NFL draft approaches, only one running back, Georgia's De'Andre Swift is widely regarded as a first round pick with Wisconsin's Jonathon Taylor right behind him in positional rankings.

It is believed that once Taylor comes off the board, there could very well be a run on running backs in the third and fourth rounds, including Moss. While Swift is the top running back in the draft, Moss, LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins could easily end up being the best running back 5 years from now.

According to SI Rankings, following Swift (1) and Taylor (2) are:
3.) J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
4.) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
5.) Cam Akers, Florida State
6.) Zack Moss, Utah
7.) Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
8.) Anthony McFarland, Maryland
9.) Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
10.) Lamical Perine, Florida

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Defensive Line

With star power at the top in Chase Young and Derrick Brown, Utah provides valuable mid-draft options in defensive end Bradlee Anae and defensive tackle Leki Fotu

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah linebacker Francis Bernard in the NFL

His story is one of perseverance, faith, family and potential — just some of the reasons why former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard deserves his shot at the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley in the NFL

All you need is one team to fall in love with you, and that's the good news for former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley. Arguably the biggest snub at this year's NFL combine, Huntley is hoping to get drafted and embark on his pro career

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu has unlimited potential ahead of the NFL draft

He may have played football for just five years, but former Utah defensive lineman has all of the raw tools and potential that NFL GM's covet in the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Safety

With some serious star power at the top in LSU's Grant Delpit and Alabama's Xavier McKinney, there are also some potential steals later on in the upcoming NFL draft with Utah duo Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the NFL

Finishing out careers hasn't been kind to former Utah safety Julian Blackmon — suffering injuries right at the end of his high school and college journey's. But now Blackmon is ready to put it behind him and move forward in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess is a "swiss army knife" who's only getting better

He rarely saw the field in his first three years but Utah safety Terrell Burgess not only shined as a senior when he got his chance, he could now shine in the NFL as a coveted draft prospect

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview —Cornerback

With wide receivers dominating the depth of the upcoming NFL draft, cornerbacks are expected to be a hot commodity as well because teams will need stars who can defend those receivers

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu in the NFL

From playing rugby with the U.S. National team and training professionally in Europe, Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu found a new passion with football. Five years later and Fotu is now a potential boom candidate in the NFL for whoever takes a chance on him

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae will make an NFL team very happy

Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae, the Utes' career sack leader, is still a project to realize his true potential in the NFL, but he will make whichever team that drafts him very happy.

Ryan Kostecka