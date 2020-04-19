FB Video: NFL to hold virtual "mock" draft on Monday

Come Thursday, the entire sports world will have its eyes on the NFL as the NFL draft is set to be done virtually for the first time in history in four days. With many potential issues arising, the NFL is planning a trial run to help get rid of the kinks and make sure that the three-day event goes smoothly.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, a virtual mock draft is set for Monday and GMs from across the league will be given the opportunity to redraft some of the sport's legends in an effort not to reveal their thoughts on current draft prospects.

"We'll have fun making some mock trades," Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told ESPN.

According to an NFL spokesperson, there will be three ways a team can make a selection during the virtual draft on Thursday. Part of ironing out those issues is to make sure they all work, hence Monday's mock run.

"If a team is experiencing technological issues, the player personnel department would be in position to stop the clock to ensure a pick is submitted or a trade occurs," the spokesperson added.

Undoubtedly the draft is going to a highlight for hackers who would like nothing more than to put their own stamp on the draft. So taking extra precautions is paramount to finding the success the NFL is hoping for with the whole world watching.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Sports Illustrated they are confident in their protective measures. “We are working closely with our tech partners to ensure a smooth operation,” McCarthy said. “We are not disclosing our cybersecurity processes other than to say: They are comprehensive and thoughtful.”

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.