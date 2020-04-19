AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: NFL to hold virtual "mock" draft on Monday

Ryan Kostecka

Come Thursday, the entire sports world will have its eyes on the NFL as the NFL draft is set to be done virtually for the first time in history in four days. With many potential issues arising, the NFL is planning a trial run to help get rid of the kinks and make sure that the three-day event goes smoothly.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, a virtual mock draft is set for Monday and GMs from across the league will be given the opportunity to redraft some of the sport's legends in an effort not to reveal their thoughts on current draft prospects. 

"We'll have fun making some mock trades," Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told ESPN.

According to an NFL spokesperson, there will be three ways a team can make a selection during the virtual draft on Thursday. Part of ironing out those issues is to make sure they all work, hence Monday's mock run.

"If a team is experiencing technological issues, the player personnel department would be in position to stop the clock to ensure a pick is submitted or a trade occurs," the spokesperson added.

Undoubtedly the draft is going to a highlight for hackers who would like nothing more than to put their own stamp on the draft. So taking extra precautions is paramount to finding the success the NFL is hoping for with the whole world watching.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Sports Illustrated they are confident in their protective measures. “We are working closely with our tech partners to ensure a smooth operation,” McCarthy said. “We are not disclosing our cybersecurity processes other than to say: They are comprehensive and thoughtful.”

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MBB Video: Utah is viewed as a team that will vastly improve in 2020-21

Utah had one of the youngest men's basketball teams in the country last season, but are set to bring back their top-8 players next year. Do they take the next step and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, or is this the end of the road for Larry Krystkowiak?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae in the NFL

For a school like Utah that has churned out countless NFL-caliber defensive lineman, does the program's career sack leader Bradlee Anae have what it takes to stick and thrive in the league?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah running back Zack Moss in the NFL

The stats will say that Zack Moss is arguably the greatest running back in Utah history. But will his punishing style of play translate to the NFL and will he find success at the next level?

Ryan Kostecka

Video: According to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Everyone wants sports to come back sooner rather than later, and there's been discussions from the professional leagues that that may actually be the case. But according to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott optimistic about return of college football

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and the nine other FBS conference commissioners spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon. The results of the discussion left optimism regarding the upcoming college football season

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

It was a career worth memorializing as Utah running back Zack Moss now owns six school records and tied two others. He'll go down as one of the best to ever carry the ball for the Utes, and he owes a knee injury as his blessing in disguise

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

The NFL draft may be just over a week away but Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to see his draft stork rise despite his inability to shine in front of NFL GM's and scouts

Ryan Kostecka