FB Video: Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down Jaylon Johnson

Before Jaylon Johnson stepped onto campus as a Ute, he had a very distinct lists of goals.

1.) Start as a freshman

2.) All-Pac-12 as a sophomore

3.) Graduate and declare for NFL as a junior

Three years later and Johnson accomplished every one of them — and then some.

More than just declaring for the NFL, Johnson is widely expected to be a first or second round draft pick in the upcoming draft at the end of April.

Johnson finished his junior season with 36 tackles (34 solo), 11 pass break-ups and two interceptions with one touchdown. That tackle number may seem low but that's because Johnson was rarely tested. The most impressive part was that 34 of his 36 tackles were solo, showcasing his physicality and ability to bring down receivers one-on-one.

According to his profile on NFL.com:

"Boundary bully with an improving skill set to clamp down on WR1s and limit their exposure to the football. Johnson is built for press, with the size, length and athleticism to force receivers to work harder getting into their routes. His eagerness to stay tight to the route leads to inconsistent balance and positioning from time to time, but his foot quickness and agility allow for rapid recoveries. He's equipped to play the deep ball but needs to fully prove himself in that area. He's a physical press corner with off-man ability whose anticipation and ball skills should continue to help him make plays as a CB1 and first-round pick."

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley had nothing but positive things to say about Johnson, breaking down his star corner's game,

Video courtesy of Morgan Scalley Twitter account