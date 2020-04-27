AllUtes
FB Video: Utah's John Penisini drafted No. 197 overall to the Detroit Lions

Ryan Kostecka

When John Penisini was graduating from West Jordan High school in Utah, his college choices were extremely slim with no Power 5 offers coming his way — making him an even more of a longshot to play in the NFL. So he elected to go to Snow College, hoping to become a Power 5 player in his two years at Snow. 

Well that didn't go as planned either.

Penisini was so dominant as a freshman defensive tackle for Snow that he became the state of Utah's top junior college prospect — And both BYU and Utah were after him for his services. 

He elected to join the Utes, and spent the 2017 season playing very sparingly. But then he emerged in his final two seasons at Utah, earning all-Pac-12 second-team honors in both years.

That earned him a shot at the NFL combine, where he was projected to either be taken in the seventh round or go undrafted in the NFL draft. 

Once again, that didn't go as planned either.

The Detroit Lions had other ideas and drafted Penisini with the No. 197 overall pick in the sixth round, making him the seventh and final Ute taken.

“I was honestly preparing for the worst," Penisini said in a conference call with Detroit reporters. "Just looking for undrafted free agent and to be honest, it’s a blessing to actually make it to sixth round, which I was projected to be a seventh-rounder or even undrafted. But right now I’m excited, Mom’s happy and everyone’s happy. It’s shocking. It’s a blessing, to be honest."

Penisini is part of revamped defensive line for the Lions, and could see action as a backup in his first year or two in the league. But in order to move up the pecking order, Penisini will have to do what he did at Snow and Utah, prove that he's to valuable to be taken off the field.

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

With Utah being shutout of the opening round of the NFL draft, the Utes are poised for a massive second day as 5, if not 6, Utes could hear their names called

Ryan Kostecka

by

FB Video: Utah's Bradlee Anae drafted No. 179 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

In what was one of the more shocking drops in the NFL draft, Utah's career sack leader Bradlee Anae fell all the way to the fifth round where the Dallas Cowboys happily picked him up

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Leki Fotu drafted No. 114 overall to the Arizona Cardinals

After growing up playing rugby, the next step in Leki Fotu's journey in the football world has him heading to the desert after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Fotu No. 114 overall in the fourth round

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Follow for picks and analysis of the first round

The time has come for some normalcy to return to all of our lives as the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. MST with the first round. 32 former college football players will hear their names called tonight, with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson hoping to be one of them

Ryan Kostecka

by

FB Video: Utah's Julian Blackmon goes No. 85 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

There's been a lot of change in Julian Blackmon's life, and that doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. After changing positions last season, the former Utah safety is now changing towns

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess goes No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams

In what amounts to a steal for the Los Angeles Rams, they took Utah safety Terrell Burgess with the No. 104 overall pick in the third round. The versatile safety could see the field early for the Rams

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Zack Moss goes No. 86 overall to the Buffalo Bills

In an ideal fit, former Utah running back Zack Moss went No. 86 overall in the third round to the Buffalo Bills. Moss' physical running style will pair very well with quarterback Josh Allen and speedy running back Devin Singletary

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Utes to have future determined on final day

After 4 Utes were taken yesterday during the second day of the NFL draft, a couple more Utes hope to have their names called on the final day with round 4 through 7 commencing today

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson goes No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson goes No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears. It's a perfect fit for Johnson as his physicality will be a true asset for Chicago where he's expected to be a day one starter

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Handful of Utes hopeful to hear their names called

The 2017 class was a monumental year for Utah in the NFL draft with eight picks — but the 2020 class has the potential to break that record, and it all begins today with first-round hopeful Jaylon Johnson

Ryan Kostecka