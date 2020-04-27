FB Video: Utah's John Penisini drafted No. 197 overall to the Detroit Lions

When John Penisini was graduating from West Jordan High school in Utah, his college choices were extremely slim with no Power 5 offers coming his way — making him an even more of a longshot to play in the NFL. So he elected to go to Snow College, hoping to become a Power 5 player in his two years at Snow.

Well that didn't go as planned either.

Penisini was so dominant as a freshman defensive tackle for Snow that he became the state of Utah's top junior college prospect — And both BYU and Utah were after him for his services.

He elected to join the Utes, and spent the 2017 season playing very sparingly. But then he emerged in his final two seasons at Utah, earning all-Pac-12 second-team honors in both years.

That earned him a shot at the NFL combine, where he was projected to either be taken in the seventh round or go undrafted in the NFL draft.

Once again, that didn't go as planned either.

The Detroit Lions had other ideas and drafted Penisini with the No. 197 overall pick in the sixth round, making him the seventh and final Ute taken.

“I was honestly preparing for the worst," Penisini said in a conference call with Detroit reporters. "Just looking for undrafted free agent and to be honest, it’s a blessing to actually make it to sixth round, which I was projected to be a seventh-rounder or even undrafted. But right now I’m excited, Mom’s happy and everyone’s happy. It’s shocking. It’s a blessing, to be honest."

Penisini is part of revamped defensive line for the Lions, and could see action as a backup in his first year or two in the league. But in order to move up the pecking order, Penisini will have to do what he did at Snow and Utah, prove that he's to valuable to be taken off the field.