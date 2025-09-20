Several NFL scouts attend Utah-Texas Tech college football showdown
A lot of eyeballs will be watching Saturday's nationally-televised showdown between Utah and Texas Tech, including several from the pro ranks.
According to a report from college football insider Ross Dellenger, 19 NFL scouts have been credentialed to attend the top-20 matchup between the Utes and Red Raiders, set for 10 a.m. local time from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire anticipated there'd be NFL personnel on hand to watch a handful of players on both sidelines. In particular, the matchup in the trenches between the Red Raiders' pass rushers and the Utes' offensive tackles in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.
Fano, coming off an impressive sophomore season, has been touted as the top tackle prospect in the potential pool of players for the 2026 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus and ESPN. The 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork, Utah, native checks in as the No. 4 overall prospect on ESPN's big board, while his teammate on the other side of Utah's offensive line comes in at No. 12.
For the Red Raiders, senior David Bailey is ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher in the potential 2026 class. The Stanford transfer has been productive to start the 2025 campaign; five tackles and 2.5 sacks through Texas Tech's first three games.
One of Bailey's sidekicks on the interior, Lee Hunter, isn't much further down the board as ESPN's No. 4 defensive tackle prospect (No. 42 overall). The 6-foot-4 senior who joined the Red Raiders in the offseason via UCF has eight tackles and 0.5 sacks so far with his new team.
Another name scouts will be watching is Romello Height. The 6-foot-3 defensive end doesn't appear on ESPN's 50-player big board, though his production off the edge has garnered some attention from those at the next level. Height has seven total tackles and 2.5 sacks heading into Saturday's game.
Additionally, Utah's Devon Dampier, Lander Barton and Smith Snowden are among the players headlining the Big 12 showdown from Salt Lake City.
"It's going to be packed, man," McGuire says. "Because you look at it like for them; the way the quarterback is playing right now, both tackles are projected first round draft picks."
"You turn around with us; David Bailey, projected first round draft pick. Romelo Height is playing really, really well right now. Lee Hunter; I mean, guys like that. You've got a number of first and second round draft picks in this game, so I'd be shocked if every team's not represented."