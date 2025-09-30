How did former Utah football stars perform in NFL Week 4 slate?
A small Utah football reunion took place over the weekend in Buffalo, New York.
The gathering was captured via photo following the Buffalo Bills' 31-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints and featured former Utes stars Nephi Sewell, Dalton Kincaid, Devaughn Vele and Cole Bishop.
The four-player jersey swap underscored how Kyle Whittingham's program has been able to develop NFL talent over the years. However, there was one former Utah player who was notably left out of the small Utes get-together in Buffalo.
"They left me out of the picture smh," wrote New Orleans safety and four-year Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess in a post to X.
Burgess did in fact see the field during his team's loss to Kincaid and Bishop's Bills squad, despite being excluded from the postgame gathering.
Burgess was also one of several Utes who played across the country in the NFL Week 4 slate.
Here is how former Utah players fared during Week 4 of the NFL season.
Cody Barton, Tennessee Titans: Recorded 9 total tackles (6 solo, 3 assisted) in Tennessee's 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans.
Cole Bishop, Buffalo Bills: Had 5 total tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted) in Buffalo's 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos: Earned a spot on Pro Football Focus' "Team of the Week" following Denver's 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Terrell Burgess, New Orleans Saints: Saw action during New Orleans' 31-19 loss to Buffalo.
Mohamoud Diabate, Cleveland Browns: Recorded 1 tackle in Cleveland's 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: Saw the field during Denver's 28-3 win over Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.
Leki Fotu, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 2 total tackles (1 solo, 1 assisted) in Las Vegas' 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Went 4-for-4 on field goal tries, including a long of 52 yards, and 1-for-1 on extra point attempts in Washington's 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills: Hauled in a 28-yard catch for a touchdown in Buffalo's 31-19 victory over New Orleans.
Devon Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars: Recorded 8 tackles (6 solos, 2 assisted) and a pair of interceptions in Jacksonville's 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Connor O'Toole, Seattle Seahawks: Inactive for Seattle's 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
Tim Patrick, Jacksonville Jaguars: Had 1 catch for -1 yard in Jacksonville's 26-21 win over San Francisco.
Clark Phillips III, Atlanta Falcons: Recorded 1 solo tackle in Atlanta's 34-27 win over Washington.
Karene Reid, Denver Broncos: Had 1 solo tackle in Denver's 28-3 win over Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.
Nephi Sewell, New Orleans Saints: Made season debut in New Orleans' 31-19 loss to Buffalo.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions: Inactive for Detroit's 34-10 victory over Cleveland.
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints: Saw the field during New Orleans' 31-19 loss to Buffalo.