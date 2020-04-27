FB Video: Utah's Julian Blackmon goes No. 85 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon is heading to the midwest.

With the No. 85 overall pick in the NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected the former Utah safety in the third round — in what was somewhat of a shocking move.

There's no doubt that Blackmon's play and the skill level he demonstrated in college was worthy of being chosen in the third third, but a torn ACL suffered in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon in early December put that draft slot in jeopardy.

So when Indianapolis called Blackmon to let him know they were taking him in the draft, it was four years of hard working being validated and not ruined by one play.

“Blackmon is a productive safety with instincts, awareness and ball skills. He is a steady player with the potential to crack the rotation as a spot starter,” NFL.com wrote when analyzing Blackmon's game following his selection.

It's been an interesting year for Blackmon as a Ute, one filled with lots of changes and adjustments — and it appears that's going to be the case moving forward.

Blackmon went into his senior season changing positions, moving from cornerback to safety. Not only was it considered a move to benefit the Utes, head coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley believed it was a move that would give Blackmon the best opportunity to succeed in the NFL.

They weren't wrong.

Blackmon made the transition a lot smoother than expected, earning second-team AP All-American honors after amassing 60 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the year.

He earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and 2018 as a cornerback.

All-in-all, the Colts clearly believed Blackmon was worth of being taken early, and must've felt that he wasn't going to last until the fourth round. It's a great fit for Blackmon and look for him, once healthy, to thrive in Indianapolis' revamped defense.