FB Video: Utah RB Zack Moss senior season highlights

It wasn't the was Zack Moss wanted to end not only his college career, but his senior season.

Rather than going out in a blaze of glory with a victory in the Pac-12 Championship game and a berth in the college football playoffs, Moss and the Utes lost to Oregon in championship game before getting bounced by Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Still, Moss' career as a Ute was nothing short of sensational.

He finished with 4,067 yards on 712 carries and 38 touchdowns in his four years — adding 66 catches for 685 yards and three scores.

He went from little-used freshman to somebody who took over the starting role as a sophomore and all he did was produce. In each of his three remaining seasons, Moss rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.

After missing four games as a junior, Moss returned with a vengeance as a senior and did not disappoint.

Once healthy, he started 12 of Utah's 13 games. He led the Utes in rushing in 11 of their 13 games, with contests against USC (where he got hurt) and Washington State (where he didn't start) as the only ones he didn't lead.

His senior year resulted in being named a third team AP all-American, Pac-12 offensive player of the year and first-team all-Pac-12.

Now he has turned his attention to the NFL, where he is widely considered a second or third round pick in the upcoming draft. Regardless of where he lands, Moss is has the complete skillset to thrive in the league with whoever drafts him.