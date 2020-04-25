FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson goes No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson is heading to the Windy City.

With the No. 50 overall pick, and No. 18 in the second round, the Chicago Bears have chosen Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

This is a sensational pick for Chicago and Johnson.

For the Bears, it fills an immediate need and getting one of the top cornerbacks and top-30 overall prospects at 50th is great value. Johnson is expected to come in and start from day one opposite Kyle Fuller. That now gives the Bears two young corners to build that secondary around.

As for Johnson, he fell much farther than a lot of people had him going. Johnson was actually considered a first-round pick by many, with many mock drafts actually predicting him to the Bears or the Dallas Cowboys in the first round — but rather the Bears get him in the second round.

Johnson finished his junior season with 36 tackles (34 solo), 11 pass break-ups and two interceptions with one touchdown. That tackle number may seem low but that's because Johnson was rarely tested. The most impressive part was that 34 of his 36 tackles were solo, showcasing his physicality and ability to bring down receivers one-on-one.

He's a physical corner who can thrive in press man coverage but also drop back in zone. He has no problem coming up in run support and is a player who is expected to get better the more he plays. He has a high ceiling and and could easily emerge as Chicago's No. 1 corner within his second or third year.

Johnson will start ahead of new Bears pickup Artie Burns, who is expected to drop into the nickel spot when needed.