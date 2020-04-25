AllUtes
FB Video: Utah's Zack Moss goes No. 86 overall to the Buffalo Bills

Ryan Kostecka

It may have been a year late but Utah running back Zack Moss is now in the NFL. 

With the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills chose Moss, a perfect fit for their offense.

Moss is expected to be an instant playmaker for the Bills once he gets on the field. While he'll serve primarily as a backup to starter Devin Singletary to begin the season, there's no reason to think that Moss won't take over the starter's role at some point in the season (or next) based on his overall skillset.

His physical running style will pair very well with quarterback Josh Allen and the speedy Singletary, making for a very dangerous combination in the backfield for Buffalo. And when you combine the offseason addition of wide receiver Stephon Diggs with above-average slot receiver Cole Beasley and the Bills' offense is looking dangerous.

It's safe to say that if Moss would've come out after junior year if healthy, we probably would've been a second round pick at the least. Alas, that wasn't in the cards.

A knee injury that required surgery ended his 2018 season early and forced Moss to return to Utah, where he set 6 school records, including career rushing yards (4,167), career rushing touchdowns (38) and career total touchdowns (41). He's also tied two school records, including season rushing touchdowns (15).

His ability to pick up in pass protection and catch the ball out of the backfield will give Moss a chance to be elite at the next level and really thrive. Buffalo is a great place for him to land and I fully expect Moss to help the Bills take the next step forward in the postseason.

