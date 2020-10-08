Five Big Questions Utah Must Answer Heading Into Fall Camp

In just over four weeks, Utah is set to defend its Pac-12 south division title when it opens up the 2020 season at home against Arizona on Nov. 7.

But before the Utes can focus on Arizona, they will begin their four-week fall camp leading up to the game on Friday, Oct. 9. This is where Utah will ideally answer some huge questions it has entering the season, most notably how to replace two all-time players on offense and a defense that lost nine starters to the NFL.

Here are 5 BIG questions that need to be answered beginning Friday through kickoff in early November.

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley

1.) Morgan Scalley Impact

Utah has had a very tumultuous offseason following the suspension and reinstatement of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. While I personally feel that Utah made the correct decision in in retaining Scalley's services and giving him one more shot, there are quite a few people in within the Utah fan base and those associated with the program who believe the Utes would've been best served bu cutting ties.

Scalley was originally suspended on June 5 when it came to light that he used a racial slur in a text message exchange with a recruit back in 2013. He was immediately suspended by Utah AD Mark Harlan, and his employment would be further determined following the results of an independent investigation by Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell.

Now at the conclusion of the investigation, Harlan and head coach Kyle Whittingham penned a letter detailing their reasoning for keeping Scalley on staff, noting his relationship with current and former players and his willingness to accept responsibility of the situation.

"We have thoroughly evaluated all of the information available to us to determine the most appropriate conclusion and path forward. The racist language used by Coach Scalley is inexcusable and harmful to all, particularly to those communities identified in the report. We believe, and expect, that he will learn and lead, while owning his past conduct, to rebuild trust, reconcile harm caused and make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes."

According to the results of the investigation, both Harlan and Whittingham consulted with Utah's Leadership Council, a 13-player committee that leads the team. They also met with the team itself to further understand their expectations and emotions on the matter, coming to the conclusion that they wanted Scalley to stay with the program.

Moving forward though, Scalley is the man still in charge of Utah's defense so one begs the question as to whether or not this time has moved on from the ordeal or are there still lingering feelings or hurt and betrayal?

Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson — now with the Chicago Bears

2.) Replacing the ENTIRE Secondary

For years, Utah has been dominating the Pac-12 on the defensive side of the ball, and a lot of that is in large part due to its secondary. Armed with lockdown corners and physical safeties, the Utes have been able to play an attacking style of defense under Scalley.

But for the first time in a decade, the Utes must replace all FIVE starters from the secondary as corners Jaylon Johnson, Javelin Guidry and Josh Nurse and safeties Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess all find themselves preparing to play on Sunday's.

Safety R.J. Hubert is expected to take on a massive role for the Utes as the only returner with any true-game experience, let alone starting experience.

There are without a doubt going to be some growing pains as the Utes must find themselves a new alpha dog in the secondary, a lockdown corner who isn't afraid to match up with the best the Pac-12 has to offer. While there a few a candidates already on the roster, the most intriguing by far is four-star freshman cornerback Clark Phillips III, one of the highest-rated high schoolers to sign with Utah.

There have already been whispers that Phillips is that guy, with the mentality and entire skillset to thrive as a freshman and more — but how he does jumping in against Pac-12 competition right away will remain to be seen. Either way, replacing the entire secondary is the biggest question of Utah's defense heading into the new season.

Former Utah running back Zack Moss (left) / Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (right)

3.) How does Utah's offense adapt with Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley?

It's hard to describe what Utah has just lost in quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss, two players who will both be on NFL sidelines this upcoming season. Moss is arguably the greatest running back in program history while Huntley has been lauded by offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig as the best quarterback he's ever coached.

Replacing those two players will be no east feat, and the ensuing quarterback battle (read more below) will be one to watch. Interestingly enough, both the quarterbacks in line to replace Huntley all have strong arms, and apart from the Utes' offensive line, the wide receivers/tight ends is probably the next best position group on the team.

One player isn't expected to take over for Moss as it should be a committee approach led by Devin Brumfield, Jordan Wilmore and TJ Green for the lead in carries. With the uncertainty that comes with the running back position, this might be the year that Utah is best suited to throw the ball even more — especially with a young defense that will experience growing pains and cause the team to outgun opponents to win.

This will be fascinating to watch to see if Ludwig puts faith into whoever is throwing the ball — especially to All-American tight end candidate Brant Kuithe — and dictates from his usual demeanor to go with an offense that is close to a 50-50 run-pass play call.

Utah quarterback Jake Bentley, a transfer from South Carolina

4.) Who is the man under center?

Without a doubt the biggest question for Utah is who will replace Huntley and be the man leading Utah's offense — Drew Lisk, Cam Rising or Jake Bentley?

“The quarterback room from 1-3 may be as good a 1-3 as you’ll find in the country,” Ludwig told The Salt Lake Tribune. “I don’t mean in terms of the best quarterbacks, but in terms of three guys that are very confident in their skills, as athletes, and in their football intellect. I’m fired up about this group and I love meeting with them. It is a group of football junkies that get it.”

Interesting enough, the battle is expected to come down to Rising and Bentley, transfer quarterbacks who possess obvious strengths and weaknesses for the Utes. But without a spring football season — Utah only had three practices before it was canceled — and an expected shortened summer/fall camp prior to the start of the season, it's going to be interesting how Whittingham and his staff decipher who's the man leading the way.

For Bentley, he's the grizzled veteran with 33 career starts at South Carolina before electing to transfer to Utah for his final season. Although he's coming off an injury, Bentley is armed with the in-game experience, particularly in the SEC, that is massively valuable and can't be overstated.

For Rising though, he's been in Utah's system for the past year after transferring from Texas and having to sit out the 2019 season. During that time, he was around his teammates and according to reports, developed quite a chemistry with wide receiver Britain Covey.

Either way, this QB battle is shaking down to one featuring experience vs. potential.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham

5.) Can the Utes finally win a Pac-12 title?

This has long been the question ever since Utah joined the conference a decade ago — can the Utes compete and recruit with the Pac-12's best to win a conference title. So far that hasn't happened, but winning three South division titles is also impressive, if not for losing the title game in each appearance.

Whittingham is regarded as one of the best coaches in the country, and Scalley is one of the sharpest minds on the defensive side of the ball, yet somehow the Utes cant get over that proverbial hump.

Because this year is looked at as a rebuilding season by most national pundits, Utah doesn't have to worry about the stress and pressure that comes with winning a title, which could be seen as a good thing.

I don't know if this is the season Utah finally breaks through as there are a lot of questions still to be answered, but it could be a huge step forward for the Utes breaking through in the next couple of seasons.

