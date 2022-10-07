Five Utes to watch against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins

Making their return to Pasadena for the first time since the 2022 Rose Bowl, the No. 11 Utah Utes will face the No. 18 UCLA Bruins on Saturday in the biggest matchup to this point in the season. As both teams look to assert themselves as a dominant force in the Pac-12 conference, there are several players who will play a significant role in whether or not the Utes walk away with a victory.

5. Gabe Reid

Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

You want to contain a mobile quarterback like Dorian Thompson-Robinson? Then Gabe Reid and the defensive ends need to bring all they have on outside speed rushes. This will force DTR to stay in the pocket and should deny him the opportunity to scramble.

Through five games, DTR is the Bruins second leading rusher (247 yards, three TD's). If Utah can deny him the opportunity to move the ball on the ground and get away on critical downs, it will be tough for the Bruins to win the game on passing alone, especially against this Utah secondary.

This starts with Utah's sack leader in Gabe Reid. If he, Van Fillinger and the rest of the ends can get into the Bruins backfield and deny outside runs, the Utes have a great shot to walk away with a victory.

4. Mohamoud Diabate

In addition to Gabe Reid and the defensive ends, Mohamoud Diabate and Utah's linebackers will need to be on top of their game to not just contain DTR, but also Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet.

Heading into week six, Charbonnet leads the Bruins with 423 yards and six touchdowns. With questions still circling as to whether or not Utah's rush defense is where it needs to be, UCLA presents the perfect opportunity to show what they are made of.

If Diabate can continue to lead the team in tackles for loss and clog up gaps, UCLA's explosive backfield is in trouble.

3. Clark Phillips III

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) shakes hands with cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) after making his third interception of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bruins do have a solid run-game, they have been more deadly through the air this season with 1,466 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The primary target for those receptions? Senior Jake Bobo whose compiled 363 yards and three touchdowns on 21 catches (17.29 Avg). More than likely, star cornerback Clark Phillips III will be assigned to shut down Bobo and there should be full confidence in Phillips to lock him down.

If DTR poorly elects to throw in the direction of No. 1 then CP3 will make him pay and there will be more interceptions in Pasadena.

2. Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Each and every week, quarterback Cameron Rising is going to be at the top of this list and this week is no different.

In addition to his leadership, Rising will need to be on top of his game and exploit UCLA's secondary. Through five games, the Bruins have allowed 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns (237.6 Avg).

While those aren't crazy numbers, the majority of the Bruins opponents have been vastly inferior. Let's see how UCLA handles a talented QB whose posted 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns without playing most of the fourth quarters through the first five weeks.

1. Tavion Thomas

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Heading into week six, the Bruins defense has done a fantastic job at stopping the run. Overall, they've only allowed 402 yards and four touchdowns (80.4 Avg). But again, the competition has mostly been inferior.

Enter Tavion Thomas. While things have been a little rocky over the last few weeks, Thomas is still averaging nearly 60 yards a game on his own in addition to four touchdowns. If Utah's leading rusher can bring his A game, he'll expose UCLA's defense and lead Utah to their fifth straight victory.