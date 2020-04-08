FB: Utah adds former BYU defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi

Devin Kaufusi has shed the royal blue and white for red and black. He will no longer play his home games in Provo, Utah, but rather at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

As announced on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Kaufusi has transferred from BYU and will suit up for Utah — he has three years to complete his final two years of eligibility.

Kaufusi's arrival couldn't have come at a better time as Utah lost three starters from its defensive line in Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini, all of whom should hear their names called at the upcoming NFL draft.

While it is unknown if Kaufusi will have to sit out a year — the NCAA is ruling on whether or not transfers can become immediate eligible following their first transfer — he will bring real game experience to a defensive line group that could use some.

He played in 25 games over the past two seasons as a Cougar, racking up three starts and posting stats of 15 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 pass breakups during his time as a rotational guy.

Kaufusi has tremendous size at 6-foot-7, 257-pounds, and could become fully unleashed once he gets into the Utah weight room and understands the scheme of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

Sep 7, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi (90) signals to the crowd after being ejected for targeting during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. BYU won 29 to 26 in the second overtime. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive position is full of questions for the Utes as it is unclear if Maxs Tupai and Blake Kuithe are the answers in replacing Anae. However, Utah did sign 4-star recruits Van FIllinger and Xavier Carlton with Fillinger expected to compete for a role right away and Carlton possibly doing the same.

Kaufusi does have the bloodline in him to be a star. His older brothers Corbin and Bronson each played their collegiate careers at BYU while their dad Steve played for the Philadelphia Eagles in the late 80's and recently stepped from the BYU coaching staff after 17 seasons as a defensive line coach.