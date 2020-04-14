AllUtes
FB Video: Does 2020 class set a record for most Utes drafted into the NFL?

Ryan Kostecka

When the 2017 draft was completed on April 29, the University of Utah was tied for the fourth most draft picks from a college that year. Headlined by offensive tackle Garett Bolles being chosen No. 20 overall in the first round by the Denver Broncos, the 2017 draft was the best for Utah as eight players were chosen.

USATSI_11871510
Aug 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) and Chicago Bears linebacker Kylie Fitts (49) and offensive tackle Jeremiah Poutasi (74) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) after the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2020 NFL draft quickly approaching (April 23-25), this Utes class could set a new Utah record and surpass the eight players taken in 2017.

There are many similarities between the 2017 and 2020 classes, with one side of the ball dominating the players chosen. 

In 2017, five of the eight Utes selected were from the offensive side of the ball. Meanwhile the defensive side of the ball is the headliner for 2020, with seven players appearing on multiple mock drafts.

Each team also had a headliner, or a first-round player. It was Bolles in 2017 and now it's cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has seen stock rise dramatically over the past month from a potential third round selection to now being taken somewhere in the 15-25 range of the first round.

According to multiple mock drafts, there are eight Utes who commonly appear:
*Jaylon Johnson, DB — 1st Round
*Bradlee Anae, DE — 3rd Round
*Zack Moss, RB — 3rd Round
*Terrell Burgess, S — 3rd Round
*Julian Blackmon, S — 4th Round
*Leki Fotu, DT — 4th Round
*Javelin Guidry, CB — 6th/7th Round
*John Penisini, DT — 6th/7th Round

Noticeably missing from many mock drafts is record-setting quarterback Tyler Huntley, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation last year.

Huntley broke out this past year, throwing for 19 touchdowns to 4 interceptions with school records of a 73% completion percentage and a 177.5 passer rating. He was named a first-team all-Pac-12 over former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (widely considered a top-6 pick in the upcoming draft) and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award.

Other Utes who have appeared on a few mock drafts include:
*Tyler Huntley, QB
*Darrin Paulo, OT
*Demari Simpkins, WR

