FB Video: Is former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson a first round pick?

Ryan Kostecka

When former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson announced his intention to leave the Utes early for the NFL draft, there were talks about whether it was the right decision or not.

Regardless of Johnson fulfilling his college goals — leaving for the NFL after his junior year — there was talk as to whether or not the 2019 All-American was going to be an early round draft pick or fall to day two of the draft. Even crazier was that Johnson was considered a day 3 pick prior to the start of his junior year.

At the beginning of mock drafts, Johnson was widely considered a second or third round pick, and most likely the fifth through seventh cornerback to be taken. 

But, through the combine, surgery to repair a torn labrum and his recovery videos, Johnson is beginning to shoot up the draft boards — all the way into the first round according to Pro Football Focus.

Right now, it appears the Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is a lock to be the first cornerback taken. He's been most closely linked to the Detroit Lions, who have the No. 3 pick, as a replacement for Darius Slay.

Then it appeared that Florida's CJ Henderson was the next best cornerback available, being closely linked through picks 15-20 of the draft. But Johnson is now challenging that spot as the No. 2 cornerback chosen.

If Johnson is taken in the first round of the NFL draft, he would be the ninth University of Utah player taken in the opening round — and the first since Garret Boles was taken No. 20 overall to the Denver Broncos in 2017. 

Star Lotulelei was the last Utah defensive player taken in the first round, being chosen No. 14 overall to the Carolina Panthers in 2015. Before that, Norm Thompson was the first (and only) defensive back taken in the first round after being drafted No. 17 overall to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1971.

