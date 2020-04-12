AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: New Utah Utes QB commit Peter Costelli at Elite 11 camp

Ryan Kostecka

Utah has found its signal-caller of the future when 4-star QB Peter Costelli committed to the Utes on Saturday afternoon.

One of the top recruits on the West Coast, particularly at the quarterback position, Costelli really began to turn heads and assert himself as a top recruit during an Elite 11 Regional camp in Los Angeles in March.

According to multiple reports by SI All-American and 247sports, Costelli wasn't the sharpest to begin the camp but as the week went on, he began to emerge as one of the best prospects there. As he began to settle in and get more comfortable, it allowed him to showcase his ability to throw the ball with fire and show his fluidity athleticism.

"Costelli really came on strong towards the latter half of the camp and looked as good as we have seen him look in person," said Greg Biggins, 247sports analyst in his recap of Costelli's commitment to Utah. "If we were to rank the quarterbacks based on performance, he would have been among our top five for the day."

With Costelli taking care of the arm strength, anticipation and accuracy portion of the position during the camp, there left little doubt as to how good he could be in college, particularly once he gains more in-game experience. 

His athleticism is off the charts, as he ran anchor for his school's 4x100-meter time, which was completed in 42.29 seconds, the second fastest time in the state. He also has a personal best of 10.82 in the 100-meter, but left more to be desired after his track and field season was canceled this season due to COVID-19.

If Costelli continues on this upward trajectory, there's no reason why he can't challenge for the starting position once he steps foot onto Utah's campus

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: Mission Viejo HS quarterback Peter Costelli highlights

Utah got great news on Saturday evening when 2021 Mission Viejo 4-star quarterback Peter Costelli committed to the Utes. Costelli is one of the top recruits on the West Coast with true dual-threat ability

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley highlights

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is a proven winner with athleticism to thrive at the next level. He's made plays in big-time moments while setting multiple school and conference records — so why isn't he getting taken seriously at the NFL level?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Dr. Roto's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto gives his take on his first mock draft. Not only does he have a top-5 trade, he has one Utah Ute going much earlier than expected

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Which conference will get more picks in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft: Pac-12 or ACC?

With the Big-10, Big-12 and SEC expected to dominate the first round of the NFL draft, which conference between the Pac-12 and ACC will have the most first round selections?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah to continue rivalry with BYU on the court

The hated-rivalry between Utah and BYU will continue for at least four more years on the hardwood. Confirmed by a University of Utah spokesperson, the Utes and Cougars will play games in 2020 and 2022 down in Provo and games in 2021 and 2023 at the Jon M Huntsman Center

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah Utes' Jaylon Johnson and Zack Moss selected to participate in NFL Draft virtually

With the NFL electing to go with a virtual draft, it decided that it was going to invite 58 athletes to participate in the draft virtually as well. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back Zack Moss were both chosen to participate, placing them among the top-58 prospects available

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Part 2 — Should the College Football Playoff be expanded?

Since its inception in 2014, there have been talks about expanding the college football playoff from 4 teams to 6, 8 or 16. According to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium, 88% of the 112 (out of 130) athletic directors throughout the country are in favor of an expanded college football playoff — with most favoring 8 teams in

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How many cornerbacks will get drafted in the first round

Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida) are considered the cream of the crop for cornerbacks in the NFL draft — but who follows them as the next best and will they be chosen in the first round?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with the Pac-12's Andy Katz

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak spoke with the Pac-12 Network's Andy Katz regarding the state of the program and what the future looks like. Are the Utes a darkhorse contender next season in the Pac-12? Some believe so...

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down Jaylon Johnson

Former Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson came to the Utes with three goals to complete over three years, and he did just that. Projected as a first or second round pick, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down what makes Johnson so special

Ryan Kostecka