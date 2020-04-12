FB Video: New Utah Utes QB commit Peter Costelli at Elite 11 camp

Utah has found its signal-caller of the future when 4-star QB Peter Costelli committed to the Utes on Saturday afternoon.

One of the top recruits on the West Coast, particularly at the quarterback position, Costelli really began to turn heads and assert himself as a top recruit during an Elite 11 Regional camp in Los Angeles in March.

According to multiple reports by SI All-American and 247sports, Costelli wasn't the sharpest to begin the camp but as the week went on, he began to emerge as one of the best prospects there. As he began to settle in and get more comfortable, it allowed him to showcase his ability to throw the ball with fire and show his fluidity athleticism.

"Costelli really came on strong towards the latter half of the camp and looked as good as we have seen him look in person," said Greg Biggins, 247sports analyst in his recap of Costelli's commitment to Utah. "If we were to rank the quarterbacks based on performance, he would have been among our top five for the day."

With Costelli taking care of the arm strength, anticipation and accuracy portion of the position during the camp, there left little doubt as to how good he could be in college, particularly once he gains more in-game experience.

His athleticism is off the charts, as he ran anchor for his school's 4x100-meter time, which was completed in 42.29 seconds, the second fastest time in the state. He also has a personal best of 10.82 in the 100-meter, but left more to be desired after his track and field season was canceled this season due to COVID-19.

If Costelli continues on this upward trajectory, there's no reason why he can't challenge for the starting position once he steps foot onto Utah's campus