FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah linebacker Francis Bernard in the NFL

There isn't much of anything that could surprise former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard.

After all, his life has gone in so many different directions with many finishing points that have changed, so regardless of wherever he ends up, there's a good chance that he'll be successful.

Well for now, the next end point for Bernard is the NFL — and more particularly hearing his name called on Saturday in rounds 4-7 of the upcoming NFL draft.

Let's just say it right away, Bernard possess the skillset and athleticism to play linebacker in the NFL — and anyone who dares doubt him, do it at your own risk.

He began his college career at BYU, where he emerged as a freshman running back by finishing second on the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

But for some unknown reason, Bernard was then moved to linebacker his sophomore season, a position he played in high school. Rather than sulk, Bernard took the challenge head on and finished the season with 80 tackles, including a career-high 16 in a big game against SEC-foe Mississippi State.

But life took another turn as a DUI forced Bernard to not only miss the bowl game, but the entire next season. Once again, instead of just quitting, Bernard transferred for a year before he ended up at BYU's most-hated rival.

And this is where Bernard turned himself from a good football player to a great one with a future in the NFL, culminating in an all-Pac-12 first-team senior season as the captain.

While at Utah, and with everything going well, another issue arose that could've taken away his love of the game. Bernard and his then-fiance (now wife) gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, who was only 2 pounds and 2 ounces at birth and born three months premature to Lexi Johnson, who was suffering from preeclampsia.

Bernard spent just under a month in the hospital with Johnson, who was being closely monitored before giving birth. He routinelyu went from the Newborn Intensive Care Unit to the football facility during the second half of his junior year (first with the Utes.)

But Johnson's condition couldnt' even bring Bernard down.

Then came the birth of Lennox Malosi Bernard on Oct. 17, who then spent 106 days in the hospital fighting pneumonia and collapsed lungs while his parents wondered if he would make it.

Like his dad, Lennox is a fighter and is now thriving.

Bernard's story is almost to insane to believe — but what would be even crazier is somebody thinking that a guy who can run a 4.65 40-yard dash and tackle the way Bernard does shouldn't be in the NFL.

Bernard might not get drafted, at that's fine. He's used to the odds being against him — just don't bet against him that he'll thrive in the NFL.