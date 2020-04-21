AllUtes
FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

When Julian Blackmon was in high school, his football career came to an end due to a broken hand. Because of this, his college options were limited because of the broken hand, so the Layton High School graduate elected to stay home with the Utes.

It turned out to be the correct move as Blackmon blossomed from a three-star recruit as a senior in high school to a second-team AP All-American as a senior in college. 

But Blackmon's college career, much like his high school one, didn't end the way he wanted. A non-contact knee injury suffered in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon was the last time Blackmon saw the field as a Ute. Because of the seriousness of the injury, NFL teams have been shying away from Blackmon as the NFL draft approaches on Thursday — a very similar feeling to the one Blackmon got while in high school.

The position change from a cornerback his first three seasons as a Ute, where he earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors, to safety as a senior is why Blackmon is considered a bonafide NFL prospect in the upcoming draft regardless of his injury.

The surgery was deemed a success and Blackmon, which is good for him considering he has the traits and talent to make it in the league. 

Keys to Blackmon's success in the NFL will undoubtedly be where he finds a home and what system he goes into. He projects as a developmental starter who will see immediate action as a backup in a defense that uses split-safety coverage. His background as a cornerback will allow him to stay on the field at all times, although he's best suited as a run-supporting, solid-tackling strong safety.

But whoever takes Blackmon must be aware that there will be some growing pains — he's only played safety for one season so he's still learning the nuances of the position. But the healthier he gets and the more experience he receives, there's no reason to believe that Blackmon won't thrive in the league for years to come.

