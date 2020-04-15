AllUtes
FB Video: Upcoming NFL draft will be a welcome distraction

Ryan Kostecka

When Jaylon Johnson hears his name called, he won't be walking up on stage in front of hundreds of screaming fans. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell won't be waiting for him with his extended. There won't be a jersey and hat given to Johnson as he turns around to face all of those screaming fans.

None of that will happen this year because the NFL draft will be held virtually throughout the nation. Goodell, NFL GM's and scouts and the 58 players chosen to participate virtually will be spread throughout the country, some in home offices, others in basements and some on couches celebrating with immediate family.

"We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices," Goodell said in a memo. "Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or health perspective."

While this may seem like a total drag compared to the typical spectacle that has become of the draft, this is actually a welcome distraction the reality of our lives and the sports world. 

As Utah fans won't be able to attend the draft to see some of their favorite players hear their name called, they will still be able to see the reactions of cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back Zack Moss when they hear their respective names called.

Both Johnson and Moss were among 58 participants selected to take part in the virtual draft, something the NFL announced it was doing on April 6. Johnson is widely considered a first round pick while Moss is considered a late-second to third round pick.

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

