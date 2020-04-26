FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess goes No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess is used to being overlooked.

After biding his time in his first three years at Utah where he saw sparse action on the field, Burgess emerged as a senior to become an all-Pac-12 performer and the NFL noticed.

After going from someone who wasn't viewed as an NFL prospect a year ago, Burgess began to rise up draft rankings where he was considered to be an early third round pick and a top-80 overall prospect.

But as the third round came, and each team drafted its preferred player, Burgess' name was never called. But finally, with the No. 104 overall pick at the end of the third round, the Los Angeles Rams called Burgess and welcomed him to the NFL.

This is an absolute steal for the Rams as Burgess is going to be an impact player in the league. Although he only has one year of starting experience, he was behind two former Utes who are now in the NFL so it's not as if he wasn't a good player.

But the selection of Burgess is considered one fo the steals of the draft considering what he brings to a defense. As a safety, Burgess has the ability to survey centerfield and be that ball-hawking safety that teams love. More importantly, he is versatile and has the ability to drop down into coverage and play the slot — which is essential in today's spread offense NFL.

Regardless, Burgess has found a home that a mere 90-minute drive from north where he grew up to where he'll be playing professional football