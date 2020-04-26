AllUtes
FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess goes No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams

Ryan Kostecka

Terrell Burgess is used to being overlooked. 

After biding his time in his first three years at Utah where he saw sparse action on the field, Burgess emerged as a senior to become an all-Pac-12 performer and the NFL noticed.

After going from someone who wasn't viewed as an NFL prospect a year ago, Burgess began to rise up draft rankings where he was considered to be an early third round pick and a top-80 overall prospect.

But as the third round came, and each team drafted its preferred player, Burgess' name was never called. But finally, with the No. 104 overall pick at the end of the third round, the Los Angeles Rams called Burgess and welcomed him to the NFL.

This is an absolute steal for the Rams as Burgess is going to be an impact player in the league. Although he only has one year of starting experience, he was behind two former Utes who are now in the NFL so it's not as if he wasn't a good player. 

But the selection of Burgess is considered one fo the steals of the draft considering what he brings to a defense. As a safety, Burgess has the ability to survey centerfield and be that ball-hawking safety that teams love. More importantly, he is versatile and has the ability to drop down into coverage and play the slot — which is essential in today's spread offense NFL.

Regardless, Burgess has found a home that a mere 90-minute drive from north where he grew up to where he'll be playing professional football

Football

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

With Utah being shutout of the opening round of the NFL draft, the Utes are poised for a massive second day as 5, if not 6, Utes could hear their names called

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft Livestream: Follow for picks and analysis of the first round

The time has come for some normalcy to return to all of our lives as the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. MST with the first round. 32 former college football players will hear their names called tonight, with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson hoping to be one of them

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

FB Video: Utah's Zack Moss goes No. 86 overall to the Buffalo Bills

In an ideal fit, former Utah running back Zack Moss went No. 86 overall in the third round to the Buffalo Bills. Moss' physical running style will pair very well with quarterback Josh Allen and speedy running back Devin Singletary

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Utes to have future determined on final day

After 4 Utes were taken yesterday during the second day of the NFL draft, a couple more Utes hope to have their names called on the final day with round 4 through 7 commencing today

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson goes No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson goes No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears. It's a perfect fit for Johnson as his physicality will be a true asset for Chicago where he's expected to be a day one starter

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Handful of Utes hopeful to hear their names called

The 2017 class was a monumental year for Utah in the NFL draft with eight picks — but the 2020 class has the potential to break that record, and it all begins today with first-round hopeful Jaylon Johnson

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Could Denver Broncos LT Garett Bolles be the odd man out?

According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, former Utah star Garett Bolles could be the odd man out in Denver's rotation if the Broncos elect to go with one of the four premier left tackles in the first round of the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Rankings — Running Back

It's hard to envision former Utah running back Zack Moss not succeeding in the NFL — but as to where he lands in the draft and which team he goes to will go a long way into determining how much he thrives

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Defensive Line

With star power at the top in Chase Young and Derrick Brown, Utah provides valuable mid-draft options in defensive end Bradlee Anae and defensive tackle Leki Fotu

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah linebacker Francis Bernard in the NFL

His story is one of perseverance, faith, family and potential — just some of the reasons why former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard deserves his shot at the NFL

Ryan Kostecka