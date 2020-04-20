AllUtes
FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess is a "swiss army knife" who's only getting better

Ryan Kostecka

He rarely saw the field in his first three years but Utah safety Terrell Burgess not only shined as a senior when he got his chance, he could now shine in the NFL as a coveted draft prospect.

He finished the season with 81 tackles — 7.5 for loss — one interception and five pass breakups en route to earning all-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition as a senior. Those numbers, combined with the position he played (albeit for a year), proves how versatile Burgess is and why he's rising up draft boards.

A talented athlete after running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash with 20 reps in the bench press, 33.5-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump, Brugess shows the sort of explosiveness coveted for a safety who can also play down in the nickel.

Burgess emerged this past season as sort of a hybrid safety for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, showcasing his ability to play the backend of the defense while also coming in run support. But why he's being coveted by NFL GM's and talent evaluators is his ability to defend at the nickel position and take on slot receivers and tight ends.

But one of Burgess' best traits, and why he's being considered as a third round prospect after entering the season on zero draft boards, is his attention to detail. Lauded by scouts, coaches and teammates for his preparation, Burgess reads play development very well and has the field awareness of a professional despite just 13 career starts, 14 of which came at safety and the other three at cornerback.

I fully expect Burgess to thrive in the NFL and be starting by the beginning of his second season, if not the end of his rookie year.

