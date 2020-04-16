AllUtes
FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

How could someone who is a projected first round draft pick from one of the nation's top collegiate defenses be considered underrated?

I know it sounds crazy but that's exactly what Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson is. Many just consider him just a key piece on the Utes' defense, which is what he is, but there are reasons to suggest he was more than just that... 

And all while doing so as not a household name. 

Ask anybody about Utah's defense this year and they'll immediately drop names such as safety Julian Blackmon, linebacker Francis Bernard and defensive linemen Leki Fotu and Bradlee Anae. These are all good players, ones who should/could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft.

Blackmon is the versatile safety who's played all over the defense and feels like he's been around for a decade. Bernard is the player with the great story of overcoming triumphs and tribulations, including leaving hated rival BYU and transferring before starring for the Utes. Anae is Utah's all-time sack leader and Fotu is the most recognizable of the bunch with his long hair and huge smile, a human version of Disney's Maui from the movie "Moana."

But when does Johnson lay in all of this? He was just a cornerback and not that well known since he was just a junior. But there's evidence to believe that he might have been the most important piece for defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley — the one guy who could make everything happen.

Johnson's ability to lockdown each opponents primary receiver (WR1) and not need safety help was the key to putting Utah's defense in motion. 

Johnson allowed Blackmon, Bernard and fellow safety Terrell Burgess (another likely draft pick) to roam the field like animals, come up strong in run support and blitz willingly. Johnson also made quarterbacks take more time in the pocket to throw the ball, allowing Fotu, Anae and John Penisini (another draft pick) the ability to attack the quarterback and pressure him into mistakes or sacks.

I'm not saying that Utah's success on defense primarily came from Johnson — that would be ignorant. But his ability to shutdown the opposing team's best pass-catcher helped ignite all of his teammates, unleashing them on opposing offenses.

According to NFL draft profile, here are what scouts say about Johnson's overall game...

Screen Shot 2020-04-16 at 10.14.52 AM
Screen Shot 2020-04-16 at 10.15.01 AM
