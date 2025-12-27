Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham issues statement after being hired by Michigan

The day after Christmas brought a reality Utah football fans never thought would come to fruition: Kyle Whittingham agreeing to a deal to become the head coach of a team not named the Utes.

The 66-year-old had spent the past three decades in Salt Lake City, rising up the ranks from defensive lineman coach to defensive coordinator, then full-time head coaching duties in 2005. Whittingham guided Utah out of the Mountain West to the Pac-12, clinching back-to-back Rose Bowl berths in 2022 and 2023, before taking the Utes to the Big 12 in 2024 while becoming the program's all-time winningest head coach.

Everything Whittingham had achieved was put into perspective when it was announced Dec. 12 that he'd be stepping down from his position after the Las Vegas Bowl. And at about 8:30 p.m. MT on Dec. 26 — over 8 hours after it was reported he'd agreed to a five-year deal with the Wolverines — Utes fans got their first look at Whittingham wearing maize and blue via social media.

A statement from Whittingham was shared by the official "Utah Athletics" X account, which was posted shortly thereafter.

"I am grateful to our administration, staff, players, and coaches for their commitment, trust, and hard work throughout the years," Whittingham said in the statement. "This university and football program mean a great deal to me, and I am proud of what we have built together. I appreciate the support from the University of Utah allowing me to step away at this time."

"I also want to thank our fans. Your loyalty, passion, and support have been second to none. Whether at Rice-Eccles Stadium or representing Utah across the country, you have made this time special and created memories that will last a lifetime."

Whittingham reportedly met with Utah on Friday as the team headed down to Las Vegas to inform the players and coaches he won't be leading them onto the field for the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska. He'll instead be in Orlando to get a head start on the next chapter of his coaching career as Michigan faces Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

Longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will take over for Whittingham, who finished his Utah tenure with 177 career victories, ranking No. 3 among all active Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and No. 3 among head coaches who have remained at the same school. Scalley has been the Utes' head coach in waiting since 2024.

"Utah will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish Coach Scalley and the program a smooth transition and continued success moving forward," the statement read. "Thank you for everything."

Statements from Athletics Director Mark Harlan and Coach Kyle Whittingham: pic.twitter.com/LU6KbEkR5i — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 27, 2025

