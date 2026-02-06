Former Utah football standout appointed to Morgan Scalley's recruiting staff
Levani Damuni doesn't appear to be leaving the Utah football program any time soon.
The former standout linebacker and Providence, Utah, native will just have to trade in his spot in the locker room for an office space inside the athletic building's halls.
With the Utes announcing their support staff for the upcoming 2026 campaign on Thursday, it was revealed that Damuni will join the recruiting staff as a player personnel analyst.
Damuni's new role comes off the heals of a six-year playing career, in which the Ridgeline High School (Utah) product racked up over 300 career tackles across four seasons at Stanford and two at Utah. he played in all 13 games in 2025 after missing the 2024 season due to injury, and tallied 45 tackles, including four for loss, plus a sack for a Utes team that went 11-2 and won the Las Vegas Bowl.
Damuni transferred to play for the Utes ahead of the 2023 campaign following four seasons with the Cardinal, the team he committed to as a three-star recruit in the 2017 class, and after earning his bachelor's in science, technology and society at Stanford. He continued his education at Utah, where he attended David Eccles School of Business from August 2024 through December 2025.
Those experiences in the classroom, combined with his knowledge of football, will likely help Damuni as he aids Utah's recruiting efforts while balancing prospect's skillsets with their potential NIL/revenue share salaries.
Surrounding Damuni in the recruiting staff room is the director of on-campus recruiting, Kaylee Keasler, as well as Meghan Bartlett (recruiting operations coordinator) and Charlie Weiler. Keasler and Bartlett joined the staff last summer, while Weiler previously worked as a student coaching assistant at USC.
Utah's recruiting staff is headed by Mason Yellico, who takes over as director of player personnel following two years as the director of scouting. Pablo Cano is back for year No. 13 with the staff and enters his first as the special assistant to general manager, Joe D'Orazio, and NFL liaison. Cano is the most experienced member of the staff, with over 30 years of recruiting and coaching in college football under his belt.
Brian Stacy (director of recruiting strategy and analytics), Hayden Wisner (assistant director of player personnel) and Mike Humeniuk (director of recruiting) round out the Utes' recruiting staff.
A look at the rest of Utah's support staff:
Football operations
- Director of operations: Adam Fry
- Associated director of operations: Mike Corbett
- Director of football administration: Rachel Moffitt
- Director of player relations: Sophie Bickmore
- Director of alumni relations: Bo Nagahi
- Administrative assistant: Tanya Schmidt
Creative
- Director of branding and design: Bryce Oldroyd
- Director of creative video: Tariq Speights
Sports performance
- Associate director of football sports performance: Jonathan Amosa
- Director of football performance nutrition: Kelsey Smith
- Assistant director of football performance nutrition: Erica Underhill
- Assistant athletic director of applied health and director of football performance science: Anna Cruse
- Assistant coaches: Andrew Chen, Dylan Oda and Steven Saunders
Athletic trainers
- Head athletic trainer: Chris Lacsamana
- Assistant athletic trainers: John Garcia, Audrey Yokopovich, Nick Donovan, Paige Rothfarb
Equipment
- Director of football equipment: Bo Bates
- Assistant director of football equipment: Ty Bates
Video
- Director of video: Matt Dimmitt
- Assistant director of video: Lauren Bauknecht
