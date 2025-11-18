Former Utah football stars continued to shine during NFL Week 11 slate
The physical demands of being a pro football player had taken a toll across the NFL by the league's Week 11 slate.
Several Utah standouts had to miss time due to injury, though the former Utes who did suit up on Sunday continued to underscore the program's success at developing talent.
A quick glance at the league's statistical leaders indicated as much, particularly when it came to the defensive side of the ball. Three of the top 16 players in total interceptions were Utah products, with Devin Lloyd tied for second at 4 interceptions on the season.
Cody Barton and Cole Bishop weren't much further down the list with 3 interceptions apiece. Bishop snagged his second pick in back-to-back games during the Buffalo Bill's thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nabbing a pass intended for Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter of his team's 44-32 win.
The second-year safety played in the Bills' first 10 games of the season, recording 54 total tackles and 7 passes defensed, including 3 interceptions.
Here's a closer look at how Bishop, as well as several other former Utes, fared during Week 11 of the NFL season.
Cody Barton, Tennessee Titans: Recorded 5 total tackles (2 solo, 3 assists) in Tennessee's 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
Cole Bishop, Buffalo Bills: Recorded an interception and 6 tackles (3 solos, 3 assists) in Buffalo's 44-32 victory over Tampa Buccaneers.
Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos: Maintained Pro Football Focus' top pass block grade on the season (90.7) following Denver's 22-19 win over the Denver Broncos.
Mohamoud Diabate, Cleveland Browns: Saw the field in Cleveland's 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Went 2-for-4 on field goal kicks and 1-for-1 on extra point attempts in Washington's 16-13 victory over Miami Dolphins.
Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars: Had 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist) in Jacksonville's 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tim Patrick, Jacksonville Jaguars: Hauled in 3 catches for 20 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mitch Wishnowsky, Buffalo Bills: Punted twice, netting 83 total yards with one punt landing inside the 20 yard-line.
Injured/inactive: Julian Blackmon, New Orleans Saints (out for season), Terrell Burgess, New Orleans (bye), Jonah Elliss, Denver (hamstring), Leki Fotu, Las Vegas Raiders, Jaylon Johnson, Chicago (groin) Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo (hamstring), Clark Phillips III, Atlanta Falcons (injured reserve), Karene Reid, Denver (injured reserve), Nephi Sewell, New Orleans (bye), Connor O'Toole, Seattle Seahawks, Devaughn Vele, New Orleans (bye),