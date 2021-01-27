Former Utah RB Zack Moss Expected To Make Full Recovery Following Surgery

After his season came to a premature end following a serious ankle injury suffered in the AFC Wild Card round, Buffalo running back Zack Moss underwent a successful minor surgical procedure to his ankle earlier this week

It wasn't the fairytale ending Buffalo running back Zack Moss was hoping for as his rookie season came to an end following a serious ankle injury suffered in the AFC wild card round.

Utah's all-time leading rusher went down on the second play of the fourth quarter with the Bills leading 17-10.

Following a six-yard rush, he was tackled awkwardly by Indianapolis' all-pro linebacker Darrius Leonard. While Moss was getting bent awkwardly and with his legs caught underneath Leonard, TJ Carrie hit Moss that bent him over in a more awkward manner, leading to the injury and Moss being carted off the field.

Bills rookie running back Zack Moss need to be carted off the field after suffering a leg injury / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Moss underwent a minor surgical procedure to his left ankle earlier this week. According to reports by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Moss' agent, the procedure was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery. His “tight rope” procedure that was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.

For those looking for clarification on the procedure, it's the same one that former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent while with the Crimson Tide in college.

Moss' rookie campaign ends with him rushing for 481 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries in 13 games played. He also added 14 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

He finished that game against Indianapolis with seven carries for 21 yards and four catches for 26 yards.

With Moss out for good, the Bills will now rely on quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary that much more in the run game.

"I just told him it's his time to step up and this is what he's worked all his life for," McDermott said of Singletary. "And, you know, Devin's a guy that has worked extremely hard over the course of his career even before he got to the NFL. He's no stranger to hard work and he's no stranger to having to carry the load, and I know this team is 100% confident in Devin Singletary."

The Bills are set to play Kansas City in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:40 p.m. MT on CBS.

