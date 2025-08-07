Former Utah TE signs with Los Angeles Chargers
From Sydney, Australia, to Salt Lake City, Denver and now Los Angeles, the pursuit of a lasting pro football career has turned former Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin into quite the gridiron nomad.
The next stop along Yassmin's journey brings him to Southern California, where the 6-foot-5 Australian will look to make the most of the opportunities that come his way with the Chargers.
The 24-year-old Yassmin has joined LA as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway training program, the Chargers announced on Thursday.
Yassmin, formerly a rugby star, spent this past season on the Denver Broncos' practice squad via the same International Player Pathway program. Despite not making an appearance in the regular season, Yassmin remained on the Broncos' practice squad through April, only for the team to waive him on May 12.
Yassmin got his first taste of American football in 2018 while at Utah. Following a redshirt year, Yassmin went on to play in 47 games over a five-year span for the Utes, making 10 starts in the process and hauling in 22 catches for 396 yards and seven touchdowns. A majority of his career production came in 2022, when he finished with career-highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (301) and touchdown grabs (six).
Yassmin was limited to just five games in 2023 due to a season-ending injury. He signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
A native of Sydney, Australia, Yassmin played rugby and basketball at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. He was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians All-Star Team, which played in Fiji and New Zealand at the Tri Nations Series in 2017.
Elite athletes from around the world with experience in other sports have been utilizing the International Player Pathway program to develop their skills and earn spots on NFL rosters since its establishment in 2017.