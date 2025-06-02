Former Utah Utes star reacts to making College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Former Utah Utes star Eric Weddle was as jubilant as anyone would be upon realizing they're up for Hall of Fame consideration.
The National Football Foundation released the nominees for induction into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class on Monday, and Weddle reacted to his name being on the list with a post to his X account.
Weddle, a consensus All-American in 2006, would be the second Utah player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Alex Smith was inducted last year.
Weddle impacted the game in a variety of ways over the course of his four seasons with the Utes; from returning punts and kicks to lining up at strong safety, cornerback and nickel back in the secondary.
After taking home All-America Freshman honors in 2003, Weddle earned back-to-back Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2005 and 2006 while helping the Utes to consecutive league titles. He also played a key role during Utah's first undefeated campaign in 2004, which ended in the program's first New Years Six Bowl appearance.
Weddle appeared in 48 games with the Utes, finishing his career with 277 total tackles (165 solos), 10 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. He set school records with nine forced fumbles and 18 interceptions. Weddle also recorded six fumble recoveries and had 23 pass break-ups.
Weddle was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 37 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He went on to have a 14-year NFL career, earning a pair of First Team All-Pro selections, as well as three Second Team All-Pro choices and six Pro Bowl honors. Weddle won Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
The College Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class will be revealed early next year, after more than 12,000 NFF members and Hall of Famers cast their votes.