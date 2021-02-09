Former Utes Pay Tribute To Alex Smith's Career-Defining Award

A trio of former Utes in Urban Meyer, Eric Weddle and Brian Johnson all paid tribute to Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith after he was awarded the AP Comeback Player of the Year award on Feb. 6.

When the NFL announced its annual end-of-season awards on Saturday, Feb. 6, six of the seven awards were all up for grabs.

The only one that seemed certain was the AP Comeback Player of the Year, as the recipient in Alex Smith was arguably the most deserving person ever to win the award.

It's nearly unfathomable to believe what Smith accomplished this season after the leg injury he sustained over two years ago.

Four days prior to that Thanksgiving in 2018, Smith tragically broke his leg, fracturing his tibia and fibula in his right leg when Houston Texans all-pro defensive lineman JJ Watt sacked him from behind and fell on his leg in an incredibly awkward manner.

When it was all said and done, Smith underwent 17 surgeries to control and stop the spread of the infection. He not only nearly had his leg amputated multiple times, Smith was close to losing his life.

But he eventually returned to the field this past fall and thrived, taking over a struggling Washington team and leading this a 5-1 record in games he's started, including winning his past five starts and the NFC East title.

Unfortunately that's where his season ended as a calf injury kept him out of the first round playoff game, a loss to the eventual champions in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Thank you for this incredible honor,” Smith said in his acceptance speech. “Playing this game takes a physical toll and there are so many guys that are deserving of this recognition. Two years ago, I was sitting in a wheel chair wondering ‘had the life I had known changed forever?’ Anger, pity, self doubt, why me? These were feelings that I had at certain points throughout my career. But this time it wasn’t about football. It was bigger. Me being a father and playing with my children. A husband to go on walks with my wife. And despite my new limitations, me getting my life back.”

Following his acceptance of the award, Smith was surprised when he received a video documenting his journey. Not only was it narrated by Joe Theismann, one of the best quarterbacks of all-time who suffered the same injury 36 years ago, the video also featured congratulatory remarks from previous winners and some of Smith's former college teammates.

Urban Meyer — Smith's coach at Utah / Current coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars

“Hey Alex, this is your old coach and one of your greatest admirers. You’re an inspiration to me and and you always have been. From that skinny, 190-pound quarterback that took over and became the best player in college football in 2004. I always knew you were extremely tough, but I had no idea until I saw that documentary about you and your family and how you overcame this. I can’t imagine there’s a better fan club out there than the Meyer family for Alex Smith. Love you bro.”

Eric Weddle — Smith's teammate at Utah / Retired after 13-year NFL career

“I just wanted to say congrats on the Comeback Player of the Year. What an amazing achievement. We all knew it, you’re not a quitter, you’re a fighter. What a story to be told. Just wanted to say that I love you, I look up to you, and you inspire us all.”

Brian Johnson — Smith's backup at Utah / Current Philadelphia Eagles QB coach

“Congratulations on an incredible comeback journey. I’m proud to call you a friend and a brother. What you’ve been able to accomplish is not only an inspiration to so many people around the world, it’s an outstanding example for Hudson, Hayes and Sloane (Smith’s children). The strength that you and Liz (Elizabeth, Smith’s wife) have both displayed to navigate such a difficult time has been nothing short of amazing. We love you guys and we can’t wait to see you in person soon.”

Included in the video was a special message from his wife Elizabeth, his best friend and No. 1 supporter throughout the recovery process and the season.

Alex Smith hugs his college Urban Meyer following a victory during the 2004 college football season / Courtesy of Matt York, Associated Press

Smith finished the season throwing for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 66.7% of his passes.

Although the numbers aren't shockingly impressive and necessarily worth the $24.4 million he's due next year, his true value came within the locker room and the huddle according to head coach Ron Rivera.

“There’s an intangible that some guys have and possess, and Alex has it,” Rivera said. “Can it be replaced? Well, you’re going to have to find a guy that has that same type of intangibles, and those guys are special. They only come around once in a while. Alex has that type of intangible, and I think a part of it is because of the experiences that he’s had in his life, the games that he’s played and obviously what he’s gone through.”

The last two seasons of Smith's contract have non-guaranteed salaries for both the 2021 ($18.75 million) and 2022 ($20.75 million) seasons. If Washington elects to keep him on his current contract, he would have a $24.4 million salary cap hit next year. Should Washington choose to cut Smith before June 1, it would have only $10.8 million count against its salary cap due to his prorated signing bonus, but it will clear $13.6 million to be used in free agency.

He began the season as the third-string quarterback and was bumped to backup when starter Dwayne Haskins was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Allen then suffered a serious injury and was ruled out for the season, promoting Smith to the starting role and essentially winning him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

With Allen expected to make a full recovery and assume the starting role again next season, it could spell the end of the road for Smith in Washington.

Will he retire or try and suit up for one more season — that's a decision that Smith is expected to come too over the coming weeks/months.

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) walks off the field after winning the NFC East championship in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is potentially the greatest quarterback to play for the Utes, leading the team to a 2004 Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 19 Pittsburgh. That Utah squad was known as the original "BCS Buster," finishing the season 12-0 and No. 4 in the AP rankings.

He threw for 5,203 yards and 47 touchdowns to eight interceptions, completing 66.3% of his passes with a quarterback rating of 164.4. He added 1,072 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 3.5 yards per carry.

Smith then parlayed that success into a solid NFL career, playing with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Washington Football Team in 2018.

As of right now, he's thrown for 35,650 yards, completing 62.6% of his passes for 199 touchdowns to 109 interceptions and a career passer rating of 86.9. He's added 2,604 rushing yards (19th all-time by a QB) and 15 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka