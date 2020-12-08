Game Preview: Utah Looks To Play Spoiler Against Colorado

After getting off to a rough start to begin the college football season, Utah rebounded with a win over Oregon State. Now the Utes will look to play spoiler against undefeated Colorado on Friday night

What a difference a year can make, especially if that year is 2020.

When Utah kicks off with Colorado on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., the Utes will find themselves in a position they're unaccustomed to being in.

After winning Pac-12 south division titles the past two seasons and appearing in the conference title games both times, Utah now finds itself in an underdog role as that streak is over. Colorado is entering Friday night undefeated and in the running for a south division title — needing a win over the Utes while having USC lose to UCLA in order to be champs.

It's a precarious position for the Utes as few players on the roster were around in 2017, the last time the Utes finished below .500 in Pac-12 play.

Thats what makes Friday night special for this young Utah team as it's the first time they'll be playing in a game where the words "underdog" and "spoiler" will be synonymous with who they are. The Utes are also hoping that a victory against the Buffaloes will be the last time those were are associated with the program.

“It felt great. A ‘W’ is a ‘W',” junior wide receiver Britain Covey said following Utah's 30-24 win over Oregon State on Saturday. “This is a young team. There are a lot of things to learn. This season, you’ve got to find the positives in it. We’re so happy to get a win. We’re sick of losing.”

It's not going to be easy for the Utes as the game will be at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. With temperatures hovering around freezing and snow flurries expected, it's going to be a battle in the trenches as both teams feature prominent running games with subpar passing capabilities.

Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan is coming off a career game last week against Oregon State, rushing for 167 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. According to head coach Kyle Whittingham, Jordan has emerged as the team's No. 1 running back after going through a four-person competition through fall camp and the first two games of the season.

"He's starting to separate himself even more. He's been our top guy and now he's getting more and more separation. ... But, Jordan by what you have evidenced tonight, is our number one back," Whittingham said. "He's getting used to speed of the Power 5 game. Things move fast in all lanes at the Power 5 level. He has gotten used to that. Now he has some confidence as well. One thing we need to do more is throw him the ball."

Colorado is sure to counter with sophomore Jarek Broussard, the nation's No. 2 rusher averaging 183.3 rushing yards per game. Broussard took that spot from Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson after running for a career-high 301 yards on 25 carries against Arizona this past weekend.

“I am very proud of myself, I must say," Broussard said postgame. "All of the hard work, hours of rehab, and cold nights in the hospital, it is all just paying off. It feels real good.”

Defensively, each team has star linebackers as Devin Lloyd leads the Utes while Nate Landman leads the Buffaloes.

Lloyd, a preseason all-Pac-12 nominee, leads the team with 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. But more than his stats, it's his leadership with a young and inexperienced that's been vital to their success this season.

“Yeah, it hasn’t played out as I thought it would, defense seems to be much more productive and further ahead than any of us thought,” Whittingham said. “We’re not quite as productive on offense as we need to be right now. In fact, we’ve got a ways to go. Really proud of the defense and particularly the way that the secondary has performed so far.”

Meanwhile, Landman ranks in the top 10 in the country in both tackles per game, tackles for loss per game and sacks per game.

With the roles reversed come Friday night, fireworks will be expected. Utah is looking to win and keep alive its bowl eligibility while Colorado has bigger aspirations in mind. One will have to give and as the snow falls down, one will rise to the challenge.

The question remains though; which one will it be?

