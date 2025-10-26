Here's who made the game day availability report for Utah vs. Colorado Big 12 football game
The stage is set for Saturday night's Big 12 matchup in Salt Lake City between Utah and Colorado.
With the game day availability reports for both teams releasing roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff, it appears Utes quarterback Devon Dampier will be good to go after being categorized as "probable" on Friday's availability report.
Dampier's name didn't appear in the final availability report on Saturday — a sign the dynamic signal-caller has progressed positively since being listed as "questionable" earlier in Wednesday and Thursday's availability report.
Still, Dampier, who appeared to hobble during Utah's loss to BYU last weekend, isn't necessarily guaranteed to start against the Buffaloes. The Utes could trot out backup and true freshman Byrd Ficklin to start if they feel like protecting Dampier's health as much as possible.
Ficklin averages 6.5 yards per carry and has completed all nine of his pass attempts this season for 138 yards and a touchdown. Saturday would be the former three-star recruit's first career start, should Utah opt to go that route.
Utah won't have 6-foot-5 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather or defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi, both of whom were downgraded to "out" in Friday's availability report, and will have to start Saturday's game without standout linebacker Lander Barton after his hit on Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier during last week resulted in a targeting call and ejection. Players who are penalized for targeting are suspended for the first half of their next game.
For Colorado, the team's third-leading rusher, Simeon Price, was ruled out for Saturday's contest. Price has 143 rushing yards on 21 carries (6.8 per carry) and 2 touchdowns this season.
Kickoff between the Utes and Buffaloes from Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Here's a full look at the game day availability report for Saturday's game.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- WR Tobias Merriweather
- DT Dallas Vakalahi
Out — 1st half
- LB Lander Barton
Colorado Availability Report
Out
- WR Hykeem Williams
- CB Makari Vickers
- RB Simeon Price
- OL Yahya Attia
- OL Aki Ogunbiyi
Game time decision
- CB RJ Johnson
- DE Nikhil Webb Walker
- S Carter Stoutmire
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play