Here's who made the game day availability report for Utah vs. Colorado Big 12 football game

Utes make final availability designations ahead of bout vs. Buffaloes

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to pass during a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to pass during a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The stage is set for Saturday night's Big 12 matchup in Salt Lake City between Utah and Colorado.

With the game day availability reports for both teams releasing roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff, it appears Utes quarterback Devon Dampier will be good to go after being categorized as "probable" on Friday's availability report.

Dampier's name didn't appear in the final availability report on Saturday — a sign the dynamic signal-caller has progressed positively since being listed as "questionable" earlier in Wednesday and Thursday's availability report.

Still, Dampier, who appeared to hobble during Utah's loss to BYU last weekend, isn't necessarily guaranteed to start against the Buffaloes. The Utes could trot out backup and true freshman Byrd Ficklin to start if they feel like protecting Dampier's health as much as possible.

Ficklin averages 6.5 yards per carry and has completed all nine of his pass attempts this season for 138 yards and a touchdown. Saturday would be the former three-star recruit's first career start, should Utah opt to go that route.

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin
Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) is tackled by Cal Poly Mustangs linebacker Troy Bean (2) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah won't have 6-foot-5 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather or defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi, both of whom were downgraded to "out" in Friday's availability report, and will have to start Saturday's game without standout linebacker Lander Barton after his hit on Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier during last week resulted in a targeting call and ejection. Players who are penalized for targeting are suspended for the first half of their next game.

For Colorado, the team's third-leading rusher, Simeon Price, was ruled out for Saturday's contest. Price has 143 rushing yards on 21 carries (6.8 per carry) and 2 touchdowns this season.

Kickoff between the Utes and Buffaloes from Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Here's a full look at the game day availability report for Saturday's game.

Utah Availability Report

Out

  • WR Tobias Merriweather
  • DT Dallas Vakalahi

Out — 1st half

  • LB Lander Barton

Colorado Availability Report

Out

  • WR Hykeem Williams
  • CB Makari Vickers
  • RB Simeon Price
  • OL Yahya Attia
  • OL Aki Ogunbiyi

Game time decision

  • CB RJ Johnson
  • DE Nikhil Webb Walker
  • S Carter Stoutmire

Game day report categories

  • Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
  • Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
  • Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play

