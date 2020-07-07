AllUtes
How does recruiting change following the BLM movement?

Ryan Kostecka

College football is changing, and there's nothing anybody can do about it.

First, college officials will be deciding on whether or not to allow athletes to profit and receive compensation for their 'name, image and likeness.' While many believe that this would throw a massive wrench into amateur athletics, the idea of compensating collegiate athletes is something that has been picking up steam for a decade and may become official to begin the 2021-21 season.

Next, athletes are officially finding their voice following the recent protests throughout the nation after the George Floyd murder on May 25. What followed was days and weeks of protests and looting throughout the nation, primarily in big cities, including Salt Lake City.

While collegiate athletes took part in the protests, many of them also elected to fight for a change. Among the fights was Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill refusing to play football until the state agreed to remove the confederate flag from the state flag of Mississippi. Many others joined this cause and as of June 30, the Mississippi state flag will no longer have the confederate flag as a part of it.

Following the Black Lives Movement, recruiting is potentially changing as well as some recruits are actively searching to see if coaches throughout the nation are supporting their players and supporting the cause.

At first, Utah appeared to not have an issue with that because defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, one of the most liked and respected coaches in the nation, was openly supporting his players and fighting for justice.

But then news broke that Scalley was being suspended for inadvertently texting a racial slur to a recruit in 2013, and that and subsequent investigation would follow. 

A month later and Utah athletic director and head football coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Scalley was being reinstated as defensive coordinator. 

"We have thoroughly evaluated all of the information available to us to determine the most appropriate conclusion and path forward," said a letter by Harlan and Whittingham. "The racist language used by Coach Scalley is inexcusable and harmful to all, particularly to those communities identified in the report. We believe, and expect, that he will learn and lead, while owning his past conduct, to rebuild trust, reconcile harm caused and make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes."

At first, many were wondering how recruits throughout the country would react to Utah reinstating somebody who admitted to using a racial slur. But within a half hour of Scalley being reinstated, three-star wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan out of Texas announced his commitment to the Utes.

This commitment should go a long way into assuring recruits throughout the nation that Utah is fully committed to the support of its players and the BLM movement. Scalley even implied as much during a teleconference announcing his reinstatement.

“My message is simple but it’s sincere. And that is that I am extremely sorry. First and foremost, let me be clear, I am against racism of any kind and I’m determined to take an active role at the university and in my community in being part of the solution and change,” Scalley said as his voice trembled and cracked with emotion. “I want to apologize to the young men I have coached and am coaching currently. I had the opportunity to address the full team yesterday morning and I expressed to them the complete embarrassment I feel for having hurt them and my fellow colleagues in any way.”

“So, gentlemen, if you’re listening ... I apologize. I’m particularly mindful of the young men of color, whom I’ve had the blessing of coaching. I understand that my insensitivity and extreme lack of judgement have caused some, if not all of you, to lose trust and faith in me. I sincerely hope that you will give me the opportunity to gain that trust back.”

