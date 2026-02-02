How to watch former Utah football players compete in the NFL Pro Bowl Games

A trio of former Utah football players are set to compete in the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills), Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Garrett Bolles (Denver Broncos) will represent their respective teams throughout a series of skills challenges and a flag football game that's been set for Feb. 3 from San Francisco's Moscone Center.

Here's what you need to know about the event, its selection process and how to watch it.

What are the Pro Bowl Games?

The Pro Bowl has gone through many iterations over the years as the league strives to generate more interest in its all-star game between fans and players alike. It's gone from being an annual gathering in Hawaii for the NFL's top talent to a larger showcase that consists of more than just one football game.

This year's version features another slight twist: the Pro Bowl isn't played on the Sunday before the Super Bowl, a tradition that fans were able to lean on for their football fix in the gap between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. For 2026, the event has been moved to the Tuesday prior to the Super Bowl, joining it with the festivities that come with the last game of the NFL season.

The Pro Bowl Games will feature a slate of skills challenges, including a punt competition, tug-of-war, relay race, obstacle course run and trivia contest between the NFC and AFC teams. There will also be a seven-on-seven flag football game featuring NFL legends Steve Young (AFC) and Jerry Rice (NFC) as head coaches.

Pro Bowl rosters

The AFC and NFC rosters were chosen by players, coaches and fans. Several alternates/replacements — including Kincaid and Lloyd — are part of the event due to injuries, Super Bowl participants or opt-outs.

Kincaid and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren will step in to replace Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce on the AFC side. Kincaid finished the season with 39 receptions for 571 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, helping Buffalo advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Lloyd will step for Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt after finishing second in the league in interceptions (five) and third in interception return yards (135). Lloyd, who also recorded 81 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 games, earned second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press for his efforts.

Bolles earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his nine-year career following an impressive season at left tackle, in which the Lehi, Utah, native didn't allow a sack in 715 pass block opportunities and finished with the highest pass-block grade on Pro Football Focus (90.8).

How to Watch 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 23

Tuesday, Feb. 23 Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT

4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT Where: Moscone Center | San Francisco

Moscone Center | San Francisco How to watch (TV): ESPN

