Utah football making headway with talented 2027 recruits

January is a prime time for college coaches to build out their future rosters.

Whether its plugging immediate holes via the transfer portal or laying the foundation for the years to follow, there are plenty of opportunities for programs to assemble recruiting classes and bring in fresh talent to their ranks.

Utah spent the first few weeks of 2026 rounding out its roster for next season, affording Morgan Scalley's coaching staff a few weeks to lay more groundwork with some of their top 2027 and 2028 recruits during the contact period for high school prospects.

Several of Scalley's assistants have spread themselves throughout the country for the January contact period, casting a wide net for the Utes as they navigate the recruiting trails through the end of the month.

With a few days left in the contact period, here's a look at some of Utah's most recent offers to 2027 recruits.

2027 Recruits Recently Offered By Utah

Dillon Sykes (WR/DB)

6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Rancho Cucamonga High School (California)

Three-star, No. 133 wide receiver in the class (247Sports)

Eleven Division I offers, including from Boise State, Washington State, Colorado State, New Mexico

Sykes shared his offer from the Utes via social media on Jan. 27 following a meeting with Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis. Sykes is the No. 29-ranked wide receiver from the state of California.

Gecova Doyal (IOL)

6-foot-4, 285 pounds

Puyallup High School (Washington)

Three-star, No. 26 interior offensive lineman in the class (247Sports)

Competing offers from Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington, among others

Doyal, the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Washington and the South Puget Sound League Lineman of the Year recipient, shared an offer from Utah on Jan. 26.

Calvin Moala (IOL)

6-foot-3, 295 pounds

Chaparral High School (California)

Three-star, No. 50 interior offensive lineman in the class (247Sports)

Competing offers from Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Duke and Washington, among others

Utah recently re-offered Moala, the No. 3-ranked interior offensive lineman from California. Moala shared the news via social media on Jan. 26.

Dane Weber (QB)

6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Chaparral High School (California)

Three-star, No. 31 quarterback in the class (247Sports)

Competing offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon, Stanford and Washington, among others

Weber, the No. 6-ranked quarterback from California, shared that he was re-offered by the Utes in a social media post on Jan. 26.

Zach Albright (TE)

6-foot-5, 235 pounds

Glacier Peak High School (Washington)

Three-star, No. 26 tight end in the class (247Sports)

Competing offers from Cal, Michigan, Texas A&M, Washington and Wisconsin, among others

Albright, a multi-sport athlete with backgrounds in basketball and track and field, shared his offer from Utah on Jan. 24 after meeting with Utes defensive ends coach Inoke Breckterfield. Albright is the top tight end and No. 5 overall player from the state of Washington.

Brody Rudnicki (QB)

6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Folsom High School (California)

Three-star, No. 77 quarterback in the class (247Sports)

Competing offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Minnesota and Oklahoma State, among others

Rudnicki shared his Utah offer following a conversation with Utes quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson. Rudnicki, who went at the same high school as five-star BYU commit Ryder Lyons, is the No. 16-ranked quarterback in California.

After a great conversation with @itsGundy I am blessed to have received a scholarship offer to the university of Utah. #goutes pic.twitter.com/THpc5SUjhV — Brody Rudnicki (@BrodyRudnicki) January 24, 2026

Brody Knowles (WR)

6-foot-5, 195 pounds

Southlake Carroll High School (Texas)

Three-star, No. 78 wide receiver in the class (247Sports)

Several power conference offers from Oklahoma, TCU, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, among others

Knowles, the No. 11-ranked wide receiver from Texas, shared his Utah offer via social media on Jan. 22. A few days later, Utah tight ends coach Luke Wells watched Knowles help the Southlake Carroll basketball team earn a 47-34 victory over Keller High School.

Sheldon Isaac (WR)

6-foot-1, 168 pounds

McComb High School (Mississippi)

Three-star, No. 57 wide receiver in the class (247Sports)

Offer sheet includes Illinois, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others

Isaac, the No. 3-ranked wide receiver from Mississippi, shared his Utah offer via social media on Jan. 22.

Tevita Nonu (DL)

6-foot-3, 275 pounds

O'Dea High School (Washington)

Four-star, No. 24 wide receiver in the class (247Sports)

Competing offers from BYU, Oregon, Penn State, Washington and Notre Dame, among others

Nonu, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Washington, shared his Utah offer to social media on Jan. 22. He was high school teammates with Utah signee Fameitau Siale, a three-star edge rusher in the 2026 class.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Utah!@ODeaAthletics @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/M6wNuBg7Bz — Tevita Nonu (@TevitaNonu5) January 22, 2026

