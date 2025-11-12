How Utah football fans could be impacted by ESPN-YouTube TV dispute for Baylor game
YouTube TV subscribers are approaching a second Saturday without access to a Utah football game.
The carrier dispute that began just before Halloween between Disney and Google will have kept ESPN, ABC and other Disney-controlled stations off YouTube TV's airways for over two weeks once Week 12 of the college football season rolls around, likely preventing many in the Salt Lake City area from watching the Utes take on Baylor in a pivotal Big 12 matchup from Waco, Texas on Saturday (5 p.m. MT, ESPN2).
It'd be the second weekend YouTube TV subscribers who double as Utah fans wouldn't be able to see their team take the field; the Utes' home game against Cincinnati on Nov. 1, which was televised on ESPN, took place right after Disney yanked its properties from Google's streaming platform.
What are Disney and ESPN disputing about?
YouTube TV accused Disney and ESPN of attempting to raise prices and ask its customers to pay more for their subscriptions in an earlier statement, while ESPN retorted that Google was "using its market dominance" to undercut industry standards in a statement of its own.
A report surfaced earlier in the week suggesting YouTube TV was demanding lower prices than the other major distributors — including Comcast, Charter, and DirecTV — do to carry Disney-owned properties. On Wednesday, a spokesperson from YouTube TV clarified to Awful Announcing that YouTube TV didn't ask for lower rates immediately, but wanted to "codify lower rates" once it surpassed the other distributors in subscriber count.
Awful Announcing also reported Google and Disney don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to the price of ABC, not ESPN. Disney would argue the increase of live sports available through ABC, such as simulcasts of "Monday Night Football," should demand higher rates from distributors. The counterargument would be that Disney is essentially double-dipping since "Monday Night Football" and other sporting events are already shown through ESPN's networks.
The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that negotiations over Disney's non-sports networks, such as Freeform, FX and National Geographic, remain an obstacle.
Will the issue be resolved?
Marchand reported Monday that a deal could be struck after Disney's earnings call on Thursday, but it's not a guarantee the two sides will come to an agreement. He did suggest Wednesday that there was a "potential renewed momentum" on a deal, though YouTube TV has shown "little interest" in paying for non-sports programming, such as drama and children's shows.
Still, increased involvement from both Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, and Iger indicate negotiations have grown more serious as of late, according to Marchand.
Marchand's report on Monday came hours before Disney CEO Bob Iger joined Peyton and Eli Manning for their "Manningcast" of the Week 10 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Iger discussed his Packers fandom, among other topics, but did not address anything regarding the ongoing dispute between Disney and Google.
YouTube TV customers were informed Monday that they'd receive an email for instructions on how to claim a $20 account credit "in light of the disruption" within the coming days.
A report from Variety on Tuesday suggested Disney loses about $4.3 million each day its networks are off YouTube TV.
Which distributors carry ESPN?
There are a few TV distributors in the Salt Lake City area that carry ESPN channels, including Dish Network, DirecTV and Xfinity by Comcast.
A few streaming services under Disney's majority ownership, such as fuboTV and Hulu, also host ESPN channels depending on the TV package. Sling TV, which is controlled by Dish Network, has subscription options with ESPN channels included as well.
How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT
- Where: McLane Stadium | Waco, Texas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Listen: ESPN700 / 92.1 FM