SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Is Utah losing out on top in-state recruits a big deal or not?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah has only been a "Power 5" program over the past decade, and what it's accomplished in the short period of time is nothing short of remarkable.

The Utes have won back-to-back Pac-12 south division titles — three in total — have been to two conference championship games and are 5-2 in bowl games since joining the 'Conference of Champions' in 2011.

And not to mention, the Utes have done all of that while recently claiming its best recruiting class in program history last year when they finished fifth in the conference and 29th in the nation.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Utah_Utes__June_1_Update-5ec5a42d2d370c3c310497e3_May_20_2020_22_40_05

But now a disturbing trend is beginning to take place within Utah recruiting circles — and that has been the Utes' inability to keep home the top in-state prospects.

The last time Utah signed the state's top prospect was back in 2011 when it inked Harvey Langi. 

Since then, the Utes have seen the state's top prospects flourish at other programs. And even more recently, those top prospects have been going to some of Utah's top rivals in the Pac-12. 

Over the past five years, USC and Washington have each secured the top prospect from the state while Oregon has signed the top prospect three times. And these aren't just any old prospects, there are players who have bright futures in the NFL or are shining for their respective colleges.

Top Prospects

USATSI_13433499_168386753_lowres
Jay Tufele — USC

*Jay Tufele (2017) = signed with USC and after three dominating seasons with the Trojans, is listed as a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

USATSI_13864857_168386753_lowres
Penei Sewell — Oregon

*Penei Sewell (2018) = signed with Oregon and has since come on to be one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the past 20 years. He's the youngest winner of the Outland trophy and expected top-3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

USATSI_13360370_168386753_lowres
Puka Nacua — Washington

*Puka Nacua (2019) = signed with Washington and showed big-play ability with three starts as a true freshman. But an injury caused him to miss the final five games of the year. However, he's expected to be a major part of the offense moving forward.

USATSI_12987303_168386753_lowres
Noah Sewell — Oregon

*Noah Sewell (2020) = followed his big brother and signed with Oregon. A 5-star linebacker, Sewell is expected to play a prominent role moving forward with the Ducks.

Ef-_IacUEAAnIj2
Kingsley Suamataia — Oregon

*Kingsley Suamataia (2021) = just verbally committed to the Ducks and is the best offensive line prospect since from the state of Utah since Penei. He's an anchor and a phenomenal athlete who should find himself playing on Sundays.

USC has been Utah's biggest rival in the South Division while the Huskies are probably the Utes' most-hated rival in the conference. Finally Oregon is trending up the most of any conference team and took down the Utes last season in the conference title game.

Imagine how different the Utes would be, or would've been, with those five players on the roster. 

Last year's defense would've been the best in the country with somebody like Tufele while Penei would've anchored the offensive line. Nacua would be an instant game-changer at receiver (something Utah desperately needs), while Noah and Suamataia are massive building blocks for the future.

Still, it can't be understated how well the Utes have adjusted to play in the Pac-12. But to take that next step forward, they must do a better job at keeping the top in-state prospects home.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Twenty Utes officially preparing for kickoff of the NFL season

The NFL season is set to kickoff on Thursday night between the Chiefs and the Texans — and 20 former Utes will find themselves suiting up on Sundays in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Elite OL Kingsley Suamataia chooses Oregon over Utah on Tuesday night

Orem High School 4-star offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia will be heading out of state to play his college ball, snubbing in-state Utah to suit up for reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa trimmed his list to a final three

The recruitment of Kearns High School athlete Jeffrey Bassa just got more intense after he named his final 3 schools on Tuesday night; Utah, Oregon and Oklahoma State

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa dropping "big news" Tuesday night

Local product and Kearns High School star Jeffrey Bassa, the state's No. 1 rated athlete and a three-star prospect, is set to announce his college decision at 6:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kingsley Suamataia to announce decision Tuesday night

The top prospect in the state of Utah is set to announce his college decision when Kingsley Suamataia, a 4-star offensive lineman, chooses between Utah, Oregon and five other programs

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah RB Zack Moss a "sleeper" in most fantasy drafts

According to Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano, the resident fantasy football expert, former Utah running back Zack Moss is a "sleeper" in most drafts with massive upside

Ryan Kostecka

by

Jasonhess1214

Will Utah fans be tuning into what BYU is doing this fall?

It's not what Utah fans were hoping for this fall, but with the Pac-12 season canceled/postponed, will the Ute faithful be tuning into to see what hated rival BYU does this fall?

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utes find homes for the upcoming NFL season

Sunday was the deadline for NFL teams to finalize their respective practice squads — and it was good news for former Utes as many of them found new homes for the upcoming NFL season

Ryan Kostecka

Multiple former Utes cut from NFL teams on 'Selection Saturday'

It wasn't the greatest day for former Utah football players as a handful of them were cut from their respective teams ahead of the NFL season kicking off this week

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes top-7 for 2021 prospect Eric McAlister

Looking to add to its wide receiver depth, Utah is hard after 3-star wide receiver Eric McAlister out of Azle High School in Texas — who recently dropped his top-7 and it included the Utes

Ryan Kostecka