Junior Tafuna NFL Draft 2025 prospect profile
Junior Tafuna – Defensive tackle
School: Utah
Hometown: Taylorsville, UT
Class: Senior
Height: 6’2
Weight: 303
40 Time: TBD
Junior Tafuna is a defensive tackle whose game is built more on traits than sheer statistical production. His freshman season at Utah was his most productive, tallying 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 6 tackles for loss. Since then, his numbers have gradually declined, but his technique and overall play have improved. Tafuna plays with a disruptive mentality, always searching for ways to impact the offense, whether by rushing the passer, deflecting passes, or disrupting timing.
At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Tafuna lacks elite size and athleticism but compensates with a high motor and strong hand technique. His ability to win at the point of attack makes him effective in twists and stunts, allowing him to slip through gaps before blockers can fully engage. He consistently penetrates the backfield but will need to add strength to hold up against NFL-caliber offensive linemen.
To maximize his potential, Tafuna may need to bulk up to 315-320 pounds without losing his quickness. While he may struggle to overpower NFL guards and centers, his relentless effort and ability to fight through blocks give him a chance to carve out a role at the next level. With proper coaching, he could develop into a valuable rotational defensive lineman.
Utah's Junior Tafuna has strong performance at Senior Bowl
Strengths:
-Plays with better balance and a stronger base than his frame would suggest
-Attacks blockers to keep the situation manageable
-Athleticism and ability to fight through blocks
-Deceptively strong upper body
-Shows flashes of getting penetration
Weaknesses:
-His size is a negative factor and it shows up on tape
-If he doesn’t get good hand placement on a blocker, it won’t end well
-His win rate is significantly low
-Disrupts the line of scrimmage but rarely ends his sacks or QB hits
-Will struggle against dominant guards
NFL Comparison:
DT Taven Bryan
Draft Projection:
Tafuna has the misfortune of being an incomplete prospect in a draft class that his front loaded with defensive line talent. As a 4-3 DT he will struggle to be drafted in the first 4 rounds. However, with a fair amount of NFL teams that run a 3-4 base defense could see value in Tafuna as a situational pass rusher from the 3-4 DE spot. He’s still short for that role, but his explosiveness and ability to create penetration could create some Day 3 buzz. The Combine is going to be an opportunity for Tafuna. If he can represent himself well at the combine, he could find himself in a better draft position. Still on Day 3, but possibly earlier on Day 3.