Kickoff time, TV channel for Utah football's Black Friday game revealed

This season's Black Friday game between Utah and West Virginia is set to be played under the lights.

According to the official Utah football X account, which shared the final details of the regular season finale on social media Friday, the Nov. 27 matchup between the Utes and Mountaineers will kick off from Rice-Eccles Stadium at either 6 or 7 p.m. MT, with Fox set to broadcast.

TV and kickoff information for the Big 12 bout were released roughly a month after the league announced its nine weekday matchups for the 2026 season. The Utah-West Virginia game is the conference's only game set to take place on Black Friday.

It'll be the third year in a row the Utes conclude their regular season slate on Black Friday. Utah traveled down to Orlando, Florida, the day after Thanksgiving in 2024 to beat UCF in a 31-28 final from Acrisure Bounce House. This past season it traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, where Utah came away with a 31-21 victory over the Jayhawks in what ended up being Kyle Whittingham's last game as the team's head coach before stepping down to take the Michigan job in December.

The Utes will conclude the 2026 regular season in a different manner, with first-year head coach Morgan Scalley at the helm following a decade-long run as the program's defensive coordinator. In addition to the regime change, Utah has a new offense under offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, as well as a revamped offensive line and a few fresh faces on the defensive side of the ball.

Devon Dampier, who guided the Utes to a 48-14 rout of the Mountaineers this past season, is back under center with Wayshawn Parker joining him in the backfield. Defensively, Utah retains key defensive backs Jackson Bennee, Elijah "Scooby" Davis and Rabbit Evans.

West Virginia will look much different this season than it did for that Sept. 27 game in Morgantown. For starters, the Mountaineers quarterback who started that matchup — Khalil Wilkins — is in Huntington, West Virginia, with Marshall now. He's one of 50 outgoing transfers from Rich Rodriguez's 2025 squad.

As such, the Mountaineers welcome over 30 transfers to the ranks for the 2026 campaign, including the top rusher in all of Division I last season, Cam Cook. The Jacksonville State transfer is coming off rushing for 1,659 yards in 2025.

This year be mark first time Utah hosts a Black Friday game at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2021, when Colorado paid Salt Lake City a visit and left with a 28-13 loss at the hands of Cam Rising and company. The Utes are 4-1 in Black Friday games since 2010, with their only loss coming to Colorado (17-14) in 2011.