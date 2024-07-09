Kyle Whittingham named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list
University of Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham has been named to the 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, as announced today. The Dodd Trophy, presented annually by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl Inc., honors the nation’s top college football coach.
Whittingham is one of 21 coaches on the preseason watch list and one of four representing the Big 12. Entering the 2024 season, he is tied as the second-longest tenured head coach at the same school in the NCAA FBS, marking his 20th year as head coach and 31st overall with the program. He holds a 162-79 overall record, making him Utah’s all-time wins leader. Among active FBS head coaches, he ranks 12th in wins and fourth among those at the same school.
Including his 11 seasons as an assistant coach, Whittingham has been part of more victories (247) than any other coach in Utah's history. He has coached in 367 games at Utah, 241 of those as head coach. Under his leadership, the Utes have achieved seven 10-win seasons and maintained a winning record in 17 of his 19 years at the helm. His conference record stands at 100-61 (.621), with two Pac-12 championships, four Pac-12 South titles, and a Mountain West championship to his name.
Whittingham’s accomplishments have earned him multiple National Coach of the Year awards, including the AFCA Coach of the Year and the Bear Bryant Award in 2008, and the Dodd Trophy in 2019. His consistent success and long-term commitment to the Utah program underscore his reputation as one of college football’s elite coaches. As he enters the 2024 season, Whittingham's recognition on the Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List highlights his sustained excellence and the high expectations for the Utes under his guidance.