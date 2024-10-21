What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said about Andy Ludwig stepping down
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham announced on Sunday night that Andy Ludwig stepped down from his role as offensive coordinator after his second stint with the program.
In his statement, Whittingham expressed deep appreciation for Ludwig’s impact and dedication to the team, acknowledging his professionalism and the lasting contributions he made during his tenure. "Andy is the consummate professional, and we want to thank him for his complete dedication to our program during his 10 total seasons with us," Whittingham said.
Whittingham emphasized his personal respect for Ludwig, recognizing the long-standing relationship they shared. However, he also noted the necessity for a change, particularly in light of recent struggles for the Utes’ offense. In a follow-up statement less than 24 hours after the announcement, Whittingham provided additional insight into Ludwig's decision, stating that "Andy felt it was time for the offense to hear a new voice." Whittingham, reflecting on the situation, admitted, "I’m at a loss for why we're in the situation we're at," indicating some level of frustration or confusion about the team’s current challenges.
In response to Ludwig’s departure, Utah swiftly promoted quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian to interim offensive coordinator. Bajakian, who continues his role as the primary play caller, will take over the offense following a tough 13-7 loss to TCU.
Bajakian joined Utah after a successful stint at Northwestern, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2019 to 2023. Under his leadership, Northwestern secured two major bowl victories, including the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl and the 2021 Citrus Bowl, with his quarterback earning MVP honors in the latter.
Now, Bajakian faces the challenge of revitalizing Utah’s offense and helping the team regain its footing in the season under the guidance of Whittingham, who remains focused on turning the program’s fortunes around.