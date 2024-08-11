Kyle Whittingham says mega realignment is coming with NFL minor league approach
The concept of a "super league" in college football is an intriguing and potentially transformative idea, but it's one that likely won't be feasible until 2031.This timeline aligns with the expiration of current media rights contracts for major conferences and the College Football Playoff, presenting a natural opportunity for restructuring.
However, Kyle Whittingham sees an expedited process with a major restructuring happening soon. The Utah football coach went on the record with John Canzano on Friday and had a lot to say about the current state of the Utes. He was asked about the future of major college football and Utah needing to be on the "right side" of the line.
"I think there is a major realignment coming, and it’ll be a big one," Whittingham said. "I think it will create even more of a divide and exclusivity for the teams that are on the right side of that line. 20 months to four years? How about that for a time frame? In my opinion, it’s going to look very much like an NFL minor league."
Whittingham knows expanding into a mega conference will come with Playoff adjustments. He believes the 12-team format will be the base for the future.
"I see an expansion of the playoff with that to sixteen teams," Whittingham added. "The short version is Super Conferences. I think it’s going to boil down to 40-60 maybe teams in the Super Conference. I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t play anybody but other Super Conference teams. Make that a division as far as who you play. Like I said, a full-blown playoff. Whether or not the players will be employees, officially, remains to be seen, but I think that’s very likely. I think that’s where it’s heading."
The idea, as discussed among conference stakeholders, involves creating a single-entity league similar to the NFL's structure, where schools and media partners would own the sport. However, implementing such changes now would be premature. The conversation around this "super league" concept has gained traction, but it faces significant challenges, particularly from existing power structures like the Big Ten and SEC. The idea would require these conferences to cede some of their authority to a central commissioner and board of directors.
As college sports face financial pressures and legal challenges may eventually reach a point where this restructuring becomes necessary. The projected revenue for a "super league" could be immense, potentially reaching up to $16 billion annually. Which would actually rival the NFL. But until the timing is right and the necessary consensus is built, this ambitious vision remains a distant possibility.