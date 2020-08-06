Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Utah running back Devontae Booker will get a shot to revive his career after he agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders — and he'll get a chance to play against his former team the Denver Broncos twice a year.

But before he can begin training and meeting with his new team, Booker will have to quarantine first after the Raiders placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's still unclear if Booker tested positive for the virus, if he was recently in contact with someone who's positive or just an extra precaution by the team itself, but it's known that he will not take part in any on or off-field activities for the next few days until he clears protocol.

Although the team has arrived in Vegas for training, the good news for Booker is that the team isn't expected to be on the field with pads for at least a few more weeks. This means that if all goes well and Booker clears quarantine and retests negative, he should find himself on the field when the time comes.

The Raiders' backfield is already crowded as Josh Jacobs returns as the incumbent starter following a stellar rookie season in which he rushed for 1,150 yards and seven scores last year. Las Vegas then drafted Lynn Bowden Jr. in the third round to serve as an all-purpose type of player, while returning veteran pass-catching specialist Jalen Richard as well.

Prior to his time with the Raiders, Booker was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 136th pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Despite a very promising rookie campaign, he finished his first season playing in all 16 games with six starts, rushing 174 times for 612 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown.

But then he struggled mightily over the next three years, as issues holding on to the ball became apparent. He fumbled seven times in his career with the Broncos, before ultimately being replaced in the 2018 season when Denver drafted former Oregon star Royce Freeman and added undrafted free agent Philip Lindsey.

During his final three seasons with the Broncos, Booker appeared in all but three games, but did total 500 rushing yards during that time. So when the Broncos added former Los Angeles Charger Melvin Gordon this offseason, it signaled the end of Booker's time in Denver and forced him to look elsewhere.

Booker starred for the Utes for two seasons. As a junior, he racked up 1,512 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and another 43 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns. During his senior season, Booker was on pace to surpass those numbers but a knee injury caused him to miss the last quarter of the season — but he was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards.