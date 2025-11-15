Live updates, highlights from Utah vs. Baylor Big 12 college football game
Looking to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race, Utah headed down to Waco, Texas, for a pivotal Big 12 tilt against Baylor.
The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) headed into Week 12 at No. 13 in the CFP rankings, leaving little to no room for error as they went toe-to-toe with Sawyer Robertson and a talented Bears (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) squad.
Clinching a spot in the conference championship game wasn't out of the realm of possibility for Utah, either, though it'd require some help from other teams around the league. But all Kyle Whittingham and company could focus on was the task at hand: slowing down a potent air attack helmed by the country's leader in touchdown passes.
"They've got weapons around [Robertson], and the offensive line is playing efficiently," Whittingham said of Baylor's offense. "He's the number one thrower in the league as far as yards per game — I believe he's number one in the league in total offense per game, and he's got a good supporting cast."
By the numbers
14.2: Points allowed per game by Utah
- The Utes yielded just 14.2 points per game through their first nine games, ranking No. 8 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12 in scoring defense heading into Week 12. If that average holds over their final three games, it would be the program's fewest points on average since head coach Bill Meek's 1969 team gave up just 10.7 points per game.
312.7: Passing yards per game from Baylor
- Robertson has been torching opposing defenses this season, coming in at No. 1 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing touchdowns (26) and checking in with the fifth-most in passing yards (2,780) going into Saturday's contest.
9: Sacks by Baylor
- The Bears were the only team in the Big 12 with fewer than 10 sacks through their first nine games of the season. Their inability to get after the opposing quarterback was partly why they allowed the fourth-most points in the league on average (29.6 points per game) going into Week 12.
Latest injury report
Utah: No players to report
Baylor: Wide receiver Mason Dossett (out), outside linebacker Jaylin Jones (out) and safety Placide Djungu-Sungu (questionable)
How to watch Utah vs. Baylor
- Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT
- Where: McLane Stadium | Waco, Texas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
Live updates
(Refresh this page for the latest update)
2ND QUARTER
Bears touchdown: The Utes stuffed three straight run plays inside their own 5-yard line, but the Bears got in the end zone anyway after Sawyer Robertson hit Josh Cameron on the goal line (14-7, 12:00).
Baylor moves it on the ground: Bryson Washington shook off some tackle attempts for a 40-yard gain after getting dragged down at the Utah 5-yard line (14-0, 13:59).
Big play Bears: Michael Trigg climbed the ladder for a 27-yard catch in traffic, setting Baylor up in Utah territory (14-0, 14:39).
1ST QUARTER
PICK 6!: Sawyer Robertson wanted his receiver on a rub route but instead found Scooby Davis, who returned the errant pass 65 yards for a touchdown, the first of his career (14-0, 0:11).
Bears catch break: Scooby Davis was flagged for grabbing Ashtyn Hawkins on third-and-3, giving the Bears a new set of downs on the Utah 45-yard line (7-0, 1:13).
Utah touchdown!: Utah sold the run with a jumbo look on third-and-1, and by the time Baylor figured out the play fake it was too late. Devon Dampier found Dallen Bentley wide open for one of the easiest scores of his career, putting the Utes on the scoreboard first with a 25-yard score (7-0, 2:31).
Get off me!: Devon Dampier shrugged off a would-be tackler with a solid stiff arm, picking up 12 yards to move the chains (0-0, 4:13).
Utes move the chains: JJ Buchanan showed off the hands as he stretched out for a 16-yard catch on second-and-15, setting Utah up on its own 46-yard line (0-0, 5:35).
Baylor can't capitalize off its defense: The Bears had to feel pleased with how their defense played early on, but their offense couldn't capitalize off back-to-back punts from the Utes early on. Sawyer Robertson threw three straight incompletions following a couple of solid gains on the ground from Caden Knighten, ending Baylor's drive at its own 35-yard line (0-0, 7:21).
Dampier tosses up risky pass: Bears linebacker Kylan Reed nearly had his first interception of the season after Devon Dampier launched a dangerour ball across his body in the direction of Reed and Dallen Bentley. Reed was able to break up the pass on third-and-11, resulting in Utah's second punt of the game (0-0, 8:50).
Baylor comes up empty: The explosive play from Ashtyn Hawkins didn't lead to any points for Baylor, as Connor Hawkins' 41-yard attempt sailed to the left. Tao Johnson had a nice pass break up while defending Michael Trigg on third-and-11. Utah set up its offense on its own 31-yard line after catching another break (0-0, 9:57).
Bears on the move: Sawyer Robertson dropped one into the bucket of Ashtyn Hawkins to set the Bears up on the Utes' 23-yard line (0-0, 10:57).
Utah punts it back: Baylor's secondary took away Devon Dampier's options on third-and-5, forcing a throw away from his own 30-yard line. The Bears started their next drive at their own 35-yard line following a 19-yard return from Josh Cameron (0-0, 11:45).
Utes catch break: Sawyer Robertson had Michael Trigg open down the sidelines but sailed the pass over the 6-foot-4 tight end, stalling Baylor's after a couple of successful run plays from Bryson Washington. Utah started its first drive on its own 9-yard line (0-0, 13:38).
PREGAME
Coin toss: Baylor won the toss and decided to take the ball first.