Live updates, highlights from Utah vs. Colorado Week 9 college football game
College football's Week 9 slate concluded in Salt Lake City with a Big 12 matchup between Utah and Colorado.
Coming off a loss to its in-state rival, the Utes (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) looked to get back on track and keep their fleeting conference title aspirations alive with a win over the Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3 Big 12).
Colorado picked up some momentum before going into its bye week with an upset over Iowa State, giving Deion Sanders' group its first Big 12 win of the 2025 campaign.
Utah entered the contest striving to move past a 24-21 loss to BYU in Provo, Utah, the week prior.
Kickoff from Rice-Eccles Stadium was pushed to 8:25 p.m. MT on ESPN.
If Utah wins...
- The Utes would secure a bowl game berth with their sixth win of the season. Whittingham's 11 bowl wins are tied for the most among active head coaches.
- It would mark the Utes' 17th season of at least six wins under Whittingham.
- It'd be the Utes' seventh consecutive win over the Buffaloes in Salt Lake City and their eighth victory in the last nine meetings overall.
- The Utes would improve to 3-2 in Big 12 play this season and surpass last season's win total in league play.
If Utah loses...
- It'd be the Utes' first loss to the Buffaloes in Salt Lake City since 2011.
- It'd be the Utes' second consecutive loss following a 5-1 start to the season.
- The Utes would've drop their second home game of the season and fall to 2-6 against Big 12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium since joining the league. For reference, Utah lost six home games total from 2017-2023.
- The Utes would fall to 2-3 in conference play this season.
Here are the live updates from Saturday's game.
2ND QUARTER
Safety!: All Kaidon Salter could do to avoid an all-out blitz from the Utes was launch a pass into no man's land, resulting in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety (19-0, 14:29).
1ST QUARTER
Utah can't capitalize off turnover: An unsportsmanlike penalty against Wayshawn Parker on first down put the Utes well behind schedule after getting the ball to Colorado's 37-yard line, effectively stalling the drive and forcing the punt team to take the field on fourth-and-24 from Utah's 49-yard line (17-0, end of quarter).
Interception!: Tao Johnson continued the Utes' hot start with his second interception of the year, snagging an errant throw from Kaidon Salter to set up Utah's offense on its own 35-yard line. That interception snapped Utah's three-game streak without a forced turnover (17-0, 1:27).
Wayshawn's loose!: Some nice blocks up front, including a nice pull block from Caleb Lomu, cleared a lane for Wayshawn Parker to break away for a 58-yard rush on the Utes' first play of the drive (17-0, 2:53).
Utes defense bottles up another drive: A couple of unsuccessful rushes and short completion on third-and-10 resulted in another three-and-out for the Buffaloes (10-0, 3:25).
Utah adds three to the board: The well-executed fake punt helped the Utes get down to the Buffaloes' 30-yard line, setting up a 53-yard field goal from Dillon Curtis following a couple of shaky pass plays on first and second down. Ficklin, who came into the game a perfect 9-for-9 through the air, began his first career start with five straight incompletions (10-0, 5:01).
It's a fake!: It looked like the Utes were going to punt after failing to convert on third down, only for punter Orion Phillips to fake the kick and instead find Dallen Bentley wide open for a gain of 25 yards, advancing the ball to the Buffaloes' 46-yard line (7-0, 8:06).
Salter goes down: Utah junior linebacker Trey Reynolds came off the edge on a blitz and brought Colorado's signal-caller down for a loss of 12 on third-and-7, ending the Buffaloes' second drive of the game and bringing on their punt team on the field once again. Utah's ensuing drive began on its own 25-yard line following a return of 9 yards from Mana Carvalho (7-0, 9:30).
Utes have to punt: Ficklin threw back-to-back incompletions on second and third down, bringing Utah's punt team on the field for the first time. Colorado's second drive started on its own 39-yard line (7-0, 12:42).
Utah forces three-and-out: Colorado's first drive went backward 6 yards on first down and then stalled following back-to-back incompletions from Kaidon Salter, resulting in the game's first punt. Utah started its next drive on its own 26-yard line (7-0, 13:27).
It's a Byrd!: The true freshman pulled the read option and broke free for a 63 yard touchdown run, putting the Utes on the board just 37 seconds into the game (7-0, 14:38).
Utah will start with the ball: Colorado won the toss and deferred, giving fans an early look at Byrd Ficklin under center.
PREGAME
Byrd Ficklin expected to start: Devon Dampier wasn't on Utah's final availability report, but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, true freshman Byrd Ficklin will make his first career start against the Buffaloes. Ficklin was seen warming up with Utah's starters prior to kickoff.
Availability updates: Utah quarterback Devon Dampier appears to be good to go after his name wasn't featured on the team's game day availability report. Wide receiver Tobias Merriweather and defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi were ruled out, while standout linebacker Lander Barton had to miss the first half due to the targeting penalty he picked up during the BYU game.
Quarterbacks getting warmed up: Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin took the field early to get in some warm-up tosses in before kickoff. Dampier's status for Saturday was put into question earlier in the week after coming up limp following the Utes' loss to the Cougars last weekend. He was listed as "questionable" earlier in the week before being upgraded to "probable" on Friday.