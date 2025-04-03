Meet Nate Johnson, Utah’s ‘Swiss Army knife’
It’ll be interesting to see Utah football’s first official depth chart for the 2025 season.
The Utes already have spots for MAC, Stud and Rover linebackers. On the offensive side, there are Y and U tight ends, as well as X, Z and R wide receivers. Throughout college football, “edge” and simply “athlete” have become the norm.
Will the Utes put “Swiss Army knife” next to Nate Johnson’s name, or maybe just SAK?
Johnson is back with the Utes after a year at Vanderbilt. Coach Kyle Whittingham is so eager to see what the dual-threat player can do in offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s new scheme that he’s nicknamed him after the quintessential red pocket knife.
After all, just like in real life, you never know when you’ll need a big blade, a little blade, a flathead screwdriver or maybe even a bottle opener.
"We hope he's a contributor, and that's why we brought him back into the program, because he's a multi-faceted athlete, and he can do a bunch of stuff,” Whittingham said recently as the Utes continue with spring drills. “He's got great speed and good size. So, yeah, we brought him here to be somewhat of a Swiss Army knife."
Johnson is currently listed as a quarterback on the roster. Dual-threat Devon Dampier is the projected starter after coming over from New Mexico with Beck, so that gives Johnson a chance to reintroduce his wide-ranging skills to Utes fans.
The 6-foot-1, 202 pound redshirt junior will take whatever Beck’s offense gives him.
“It’s just making plays. That’s all it is,” he said.
"I came back to play the athlete role: being the Swiss Army knife, doing quarterback, doing everything," Johnson added. "And I'm really glad to be back here. Coach Whitt has that trust in me to be a Swiss Army knife, and he trusted me to come back here and be a playmaker."
Johnson played in 10 games at Vandy last year, with one start. While he was just 1 of 3 for 12 yards passing, he carried 11 times for 114 yards — a 10.4-yard average — and one touchdown, and had a 56-yard run in a win over Alcorn.
Utes fans no doubt remember him from the 2023 season, when he threw for 499 yards (39 of 72) and three touchdowns, and rushed 58 times for 232 yards and four scores.
It’s an extremely small sample size, but Johnson can also play receiver. He has two career catches, one at Utah against Southern California in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game and one at Vanderbilt.
Wherever he lines up in 2025, he’ll be a valuable addition to a team whose woeful offensive production helped drag the Utes down to a 5-7 finish in their first season in the Big 12.
Johnson said his experience at quarterback will be especially helpful, as far as reading defenses and understanding where blitzes are coming from.
“And also in the quarterback room, I can help out the other quarterbacks as well, reading it because our defense, I’ve gone against our defense for three years now. ... Knowing where to go with the ball is a big advantage.”